Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

The grass being greener on the other side of the fence, dontchaknow. Your hed gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/stretching-towards-greener-pastures

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/96393c35-a00b-483c-b5be-d25d2582bf4b

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

OFFS. I'm going to Scotland in a week and I'm getting some notice about having to buy an eVisa. I hate this Brexit shit.

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