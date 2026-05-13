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While the American president and his fascist regime are taking turns kicking every minority they can find right in the stomach, the leader of Spain posted this yesterday on Facebook:

That says, roughly, “For the first time Spain tops the Rainbow Map of LGBTI rights and freedoms in Europe. This is a recognition of our country’s social and legislative progress, and of all the people who have fought tirelessly to live with equality and without fear. In the face of those who strive to drag us back into the past, we move forward with strength, dignity and joy. Proud of our country.”

Speaking of hot Spanish stuff that makes gays and everyone else happy, y’all see that Vanity Fair cover shoot of tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz? Holy shit.

Part of us just wants to say that’s the end of tabs for today, but we guess we’ll look for a couple more stories, not that there’s anything out there better.

How is Bari Weiss beclowning the entire profession of journalism today?

Speaking of “beclowning” and “in over their head”:

These absolute losers would get off so hard if there was a terrorist attack, because they are desperate to believe Americans would rally around Trump’s flag, just like they did for Bush after 9/11.

Not a chance, losers. Trump owns everything that happens on his watch. Everything.

Next up, KA$H PATEL IS NOT AS THINK AS A DRUNK YOU ARE, OSSIFER SENATOR, YOU ARE A DRUNK AS A KA$H YOU ARE, SENATOR OSSIFER! You gotta watch this absolute meltdown. Ka$h just doesn’t have what it takes. If you were his mom, that’s what you would probably say to him a lot.

And a reminder of the debunked conspiracy theory, spread by limpdicked fascists the Trump regime loves, that Ka$h is slurring at the good senator here:

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Sounds like, speaking of soft men a preschooler could beat up, Donald Trump’s and Pete Hegseth’s stupid war, all these weeks later, still hasn’t destroyed Iran’s ability to shoot missiles. [New York Times]

For the crime of opposing the Tennessee legislature’s little white supremacist bitch boy gerrymandering parade, little white bitch boy himself House Speaker Cameron Sexton has taken pretty much all the Tennessee state House Democrats off their House committees. Here are some reactions from Democrats you might have heard of to that development:

Tennessee’s got some powerfully cool people in elected office, y’all. It’s remarkable that little bitches like Cameron Sexton think they’re going to get away with this and that the decent people of Tennessee are going to just lie there and take it.

Next up, Ozymandias! With arches and ballrooms and swimming pools with blue water that the dementia-brain-in-chief understands!

Been needing to get your finances under control, or just always like a new cheerleader/strategist to keep you in check? Been loving this account we found called Women’s Personal Finance or WomensPF on Instagram. They’re super progressive, super women-owned-and-controlled, and just really practical and smart and cool. Every day they have these posts with little assignments, here’s one:

And finally, can’t find the exact fish you need for a recipe and it’s giving you the doldrums? That was us last night! But then we found this handy fish substitution chart! Take that, SOLE! We’re having HAKE for dinner tonight! [Alaskan Salmon Company]

OK, that’s enough, byeeeee.

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