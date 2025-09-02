Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Is Trump already dead? Or only mostly dead? “The only way any of us will know the truth will be to check whether Melania seems happy.” (Uncharted Blue)

Trump’s big ugly mug may be defacing the Department of Labor like an old Mussolini, but Trump and Vance can’t create, they can only destroy. And every little bit of resistance makes it possible our dumb Republic survives. (Timothy Snyder)

In the middle of the night over the holiday weekend, lawyers for unaccompanied Guatemalan children got a judge on the phone to block their deportations back to Guatemala, where they say they do not have family who can properly care for them and they would be in danger. (AP)

Sigh. “Yet after every one of these shootings, the political right insists we can’t regulate the weapons that help monsters to mass-murder children. Because if we did, they say, what would stop the government from deploying troops in the streets?” (James Downie at MSNBC) Some bullshit from Kristi Noem about how Los Angeles would no longer be standing today if Trump hadn’t sent in the Guard, and Jeff Tiedrich has fucking had it. (Tiedrich) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson tells Trump to goooooooo fuuuuuuuuck. (BBC)

The Orlando, Florida, Rainbow Crosswalk Chalk Wars are so fucking stupid. (Not on the part of the protesters, God bless them and keep them.) Fuck you Ron DeSantis, a judge says so too. (Erin in the Morning)

Pope Bob from Chicago met with our favorite pro-LGBTQ priest, Father James Martin :) (AP)

Peter Thiel’s going to tell us about his “Christian” “faith” and the Antichrist huh? Okeley dokeley! (Christian Post)

Maybe the AI chatbot could not encourage paranoid delusions that your mother is trying to kill you until you kill her? (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

What awesome shit is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu doing lately? All the awesome shit! (The New Republic)

Enjoy Ana Marie Cox’s interview with Maine’s Graham Platner, everybody’s new favorite guy except for the people for whom he was already their old favorite guy! And he’s getting 300 new volunteers a day! (The New Republic)

You know what? Let’s watch it again!

Big Gretch has outlawed fake AI porn of real people. Thanks Big Gretch, do some more good things again please! (MLive)

New Mexico’s going to make up all the lost federal Obamacare subsidies for people making up to 400 percent of the poverty line. Bless you New Mexico. (ACA Signups) And blue states are coordinating to fix RFK Jr.’s vaccine fuckenings! (The Fucking News)

Have you taken Oklahoma’s Prager U teacher “qualification” test? Well I haven’t. Fuck that thing! (Prager U)

How can someone want a program about Harriet Tubman and have it not be woke? This cool woman sells her girl empowerment program at homeschooling conventions, and she keeps throwing up every time she has to go talk to these lunatics. (HuffPost)

