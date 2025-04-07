Protests, protests, hundreds of thousands of Trump-hating patriots went to more than 1,400 HANDS OFF YOU NASTY MUTHAFUCKAS!! protests on Saturday, in every state and even other countries! If you hate what’s happening you sure aren’t alone! (CNN / Wonkette)

And on to the UGH!

The bodies of four American soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who died in a training exercise in a Lithuanian peat bog — Staff Sgt. Jose Duenez Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Staff Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam; and Staff Sgt. Troy S. Knutson-Collins, 28, of Battle Creek, Michigan — have been recovered and returned to the US. What contrast, thousands of our Lithuanian allies, including the president of Lithuania, paying their solemn respect to our service people in Vilnius, while That Man was too busy to receive their bodies because he was rolling around on his golf course with the Saudis on his 18th golf trip in three months! It just breaks your fuckin’ heart. (AP / Yahoo! )

Tariffs! International stock markets plunging! The formula for these tariffs seems to have been made on ChatGPT! But don’t you worry, there is a BIGLY plan to make America RICH RICH RICH, it is to sell $5 million GOLD VISAS with Trump’s face on them to foreign investors. Never mind about how one could spend $5 million and then still get accidentally-on-purpose deported to a Salvadoran prison! Will these cards be available to sanctioned Russian oligarchs? Trump says you betcha! “I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.” Meanwhile, the self-immolating economy is making the world and even Republicans crap their Dockers, including Texas dumbfucks John Cornyn and Ted Cruz who are like, this is BAD, and maybe we should not have given the executive branch so much power, HUH. (Latin Times / CNN/ Daily Boulder )

Trump has already quietly lifted sanctions on an oligarch’s wife. Surely first of many more do-you-a-favors for Putin pals. (Moscow Times)

The Supreme Court has let That Man cancel $65 million in grants that were authorized by Congress, and in some cases already spent. BAD SIGN. (Politico)

A judge has ordered the Trump administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man they kidnapped and sent to El Salvador, by midnight tonight. And the government’s like, nah, we’re not going to, we are going to have a constitutional crisis instead. And crying little shit Todd Blanche has suspended one of the government’s lawyers, because the lawyer acknowledged that the deportation was a mistake, instead of, like, flipping off the judge with both hands and then taking a dump on the floor or something. (AP / Washington Post archive link)

Another “probably just a tip of the iceberg” story: “I was a British tourist trying to leave the US. Then I was detained, shackled and sent to an immigration detention centre.” She was held for 19 days. Yeah, we are never getting any tourists again. (The Guardian)

The administration has cancelled ALL visas for people from South Sudan, who are mostly here because they are fleeing the aftermath of a violent civil war. (Reuters)

Kevin Young, the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, has gone on indefinite leave. “A spokesperson for Young declined to say whether his leave was voluntary, health-related, or connected to Trump’s recent executive order.” (The Black Wall Street Times)

That Man’s battle against law firms continues. More than 500 firms signed a letter in support of Perkins Coie, and/but Trump announced on TruthSocial that Milbank and Willkie Farr & Gallagher have taken the knee, confessed their DEI sins, and will now do $100 million in free work for him. (NY Times archive)

Vera Papisova, the journalist who dated alt-right men for a year for a Cosmo article, has commentary on TikTok, if you want to know more about WTF she was thinking, there. Papisova calls the alt-right men “erratic, violent and incapable of managing their emotions,” and says they hate liberal women more than anything on earth, and/but concludes “we are pushing them into more isolation, which breeds more hatred, we gotta do something about it.” WE? Maybe now that Elon is getting out of government he can focus on speeding up his timeline for warm AI sex robots? Other than that, all out of ideas. (TikTok / New York Times archive link)

REAL ESTATE CORNER:

Meet lawyer Andrew Rabinowitz, who’s spent years fighting the slumlord Kushner family and similar tenant-abusing sleazebags. He seems like a righteous dude. (ProPublica)

The childhood home of a certain former gameshow host from Queens has been sold at a steep discount after being overrun by feral cats. (Realtor.com)

Mark Zuckerberg has bought a $23 million, 15,000-square-foot manse in DC for more convenient broligarching. (Realtor.com)

Mike Meyers in a cheese hat! The makeup artist who crafted those neck flaps on James Austin Johnson deserves an Emmy.

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend!

Share

Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Wonkette live forever button!

This is the button for giving us money with Venmo. It’s venmorrific!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!