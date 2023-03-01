House Oversight Chair James Comer is coming for the Biden kid. No, not Hunter ... Beau. Yeah, that's right — that hayseed shitbird is shit-talking the president's dead son. Because there is no low too low for these people.

Props to the Daily Beast's Justin Baragona for listening to Lou Dobbs's podcast and flagging Comer's appearance on Monday.

Comer's main topic was "the Joe Biden influence peddling orbit." Naturally.

"This is very serious, and I think the evidence is overwhelming that this family's been involved in some very shady business dealings that could compromise national security," Comer intoned, before launching into extended, evidence-free arglebargling, as Dobbs clapped along like an aging seal, determined to cash in on the fishy dregs of his final grift.

"The problem with Hunter Biden is the evidence is overwhelming that he was paid millions and millions of dollars just for being a Biden," said the man unconcerned that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund gave Jared Kushner TWO BILLION DOLLARS for being Trump's son-in-law. That would be Donald Trump, the man who was trying to build a Trump Tower in Moscow when he ran for president and who maintained multiple properties which rented blocks of hotels and offices to foreign governments, many of which were never even used . FFS, Trump forced American planes to refuel in Scotland so troops could be billeted at his private hotel.

But back to the utter depravity of James Comer. First Comer insisted that the senator from a home state has control over who the president appoints as US attorney, even if the president is from the opposing party.

"People assume that because that US Attorney was appointed by Donald Trump that he's going to be a model conservative and he's going to do the right thing, and he's not going to worry about the Bidens or the Democrat party or whatever. But I know that in Kentucky, even when Obama was president, McConnell had a big say in who got to be US Attorney," he went on. And that is true, as far as it goes — Senators Coons and Carper did recommend US Attorney David Weiss to the Trump administration. But there's a reason that Attorney General Bill Barr tasked Weiss with investigating Hunter Biden in 2018, and it isn't because Barr figured Weiss would go easy on the Biden family. In fact, it was likely the opposite of what Comer went on to imply.

"But this US attorney had had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago,” he continued. “In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted, as well as Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator, and then when he ran for president against Obama.”

As the Daily Beast points out, Comer is referring to a straw man donor scheme by a bundler for Biden's 2008 presidential campaign. The bundler, a Biden family friend named Chris Tigani, claimed that Joe Biden and his son Beau, then the Delaware state attorney general, knowingly accepted illegal campaign contributions. At Weiss's behest , Tigani wore a wire for months trying to prove it and apparently came up empty. From which Comer infers that Weiss is a Democratic plant, and not, say, someone who'd like another bite at the Biden apple.

"Nothing ever happened," Comer complained. "So I don’t know much about this US attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time.”

“There’s enough to indict Hunter Biden now, there was enough to indict Hunter Biden three or four years ago with what’s on the laptop,” Comer prattled on, seemingly oblivious that the laptop was full of heartbreaking images of Beau Biden's death from brain cancer in 2015. Because it's fun to talk shit about a dead man who can't defend himself. Nor is it clear how Comer, with his BS in agriculture from Western Kentucky University, is better qualified to opine on the propriety of criminal charges than actual prosecutors. But this way madness lies ... and indeed it lies deeply and all over the Oversight Committee now that Comer has control of the gavel.

On the plus side, this guy seems dumber than Devin Nunes and marginally less immune to shame, so perhaps he'll just tire himself out with this shit before he can do any real harm.

Daily Beast

