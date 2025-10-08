Wonkette

aktlib101
3hEdited

This will happen more often, intellectuals will be targeted and dissent will be quashed.

"Charlie Kirk's group chases anti-fascism professor out of the country

https://www.rawstory.com/mark-bray-antifascist-charlie-kirk/

"A history professor is abruptly leaving the U.S. after a conservative group founded by the late Charlie Kirk singled him out for persecution, according to a report on Wednesday.

Mark Bray, who has taught about antifascist movements at Rutgers University since 2019, notified students Sunday that his courses would immediately move online as he and his family prepared to flee the country for their safety, reported the Washington Post.

“Since my family and I do not feel safe in our home at the moment, we are moving for the year to Europe,” Bray told students by email. “Truly I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom.”

"Far-right social media accounts called attention to Bray in late September, after news outlets quoted his remarks about President Donald Trump’s executive order designating antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization," and the Washington Post confirmed three death threats sent to the professor since Sept. 26.

"One online activist called him a “domestic terrorist professor," while another shared his home address in New Jersey, and the Rutgers chapter of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, which was founded by the late Kirk, launched a petition Thursday demanding Bray's firing, referring to Trump's executive order and smearing the educator as a threat to their safety.

Bray decided to move his family to Spain for the rest of the year, and he's optimistic they'll be able to return one day."

“There’s been a concerted attack on universities, and I feel like this is a facet of that," Bray said, "to make it so that professors who conduct research on protest movements don’t feel safe sharing their research or teaching about topics that the administration doesn’t like.”

17 replies
JunkYardDogg's avatar
JunkYardDogg
3h

All they had to do was say to her :

”Pam Bondi, you supercharged your career by taking a $25,000 bribe from Donald Trump to drop the Trump University fraud investigation. How many other bribes have you taken since then? You owe your career to being corrupt. You have forfeited any entitlement to question anybody’s integrity. You obviously have none

yourself. “

