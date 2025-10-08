Pam Bondi, snarking her snark

This morning, following no perp walk between beefy gentlemen or otherwise, former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty in the Eastern District of Virginia to two counts, one of lying to Congress and another of obstructing Congress with whatever alleged lie. It’s a case that’s got a whole lot of problems, not the least of which is the president loudly declaring for years that it’s his personal mission to vindictively and maliciously prosecute the guy, and HEREBY ORDERING AG Pam Bondi to put in his former personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan as prosecutor so she could hurry up and charge Comey and Adam Schiff and Letitia James with SOMETHING, ANYTHING, because he wants it NOW.

Poor Pammy Jo, stuck in the rub between Trump’s truth and the rest of the world’s reality. And yesterday it was her turn to run offensive defense in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spending four hours sneering, snotting, attacking, and deflecting with all the confidence of a teenage girl busted with her hand in her mother’s wallet.

Watch the whole thing if you want! Or shorter choice clips below.

If there’s not to be any real consequences, you wonder, what was even the point of this? But just like mom and said wayward and hostile child, it is still the Senate’s duty to do oversight, create a record, and explain errors of ways. And while Trump may have Holy Executive Powers that shield him from legal consequences from everything for all time, his underlings are still legally liable for their own conduct. In theory, anyway.

Trump likes all his apparatchiks pre-compromised, and Bondi, who once took a $25,000 contribution from the Trump Foundation right before she dropped a case against Trump University, is no exception. Everything daddy Trump does is beautiful and perfect to his villain’s lair of fembots and the prematurely bald!

The hearing kicked off with what would become a recurring theme: Bondi had promised an independent DOJ in her confirmation hearing, but then liar liar pants on fire, all Bondi has done is enable Trump and go after his political enemies. Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin still wanted to know, what did Bondi know about Trump’s decision to send troops to Chicago? Why are she and Trump being so secretive about the legal rationale for it all? “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump,” she stomped back.

Those were just guns of love trained on peaceful protestors and pointing at Chicago children in the middle of the night. Trump is the president of peace, YOU ASSHOLE!

How about all that Eric Adams corruption? And what about those Epstein Files that Bondi had claimed were on her desk THAT MINUTE? Bondi just hadn’t had a chance yet to notice that they were invisible.

How many migrants even are there in Chicago? Ten, a million? Bondi doesn’t know. And Durbin quipped that the administration’s dirty dealings would “make even President Nixon recoil.”

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wanted to know, as we all do, what happened to the $50,000 of the FBI’s cash that Tom Homan carried off in a paper bag, where did that money end up? Bondi doesn’t know anything about that either.

She just casually checked her sloppy crib sheets to see what to attack Whitehouse about, and accused him of getting a donation from REID HOFFMAN — a known Democrat she described as one of Epstein’s closest “confidants.” (Bondi also took money from one of Epstein’s closest “confidants,” his name is Donald Trump.) Whitehouse plowed on and later said that he did not, and you’d think Bondi would NOT want to open that box, given how Trump got hundreds of thousands in Mar-a-Lago membership dues from Epstein himself over the years, and also, like, they were literal best friends.

Speaking of Trump’s dead former best friend and pedophile, is the FBI going to ask Howard Lutnick about those MIGHTY provocative statements he made about how his former neighbor Epstein was the GREATEST BLACKMAILER? Nah, but Lutnick can talk to Kash Patel about it if he wants to. Whatever. It’s the Guardians of Pedophiles Party.

THIS WEEK!

Oh, and Senator Outhouse Corncob, Republican Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, is REAL MAD that the FBI dared to investigate eight senators after January 6! Sweet, innocent baby lambs like himself, who were only plotting to have Grassley step into Mike Pence’s job to certify the election should Mike Pence just happen to disappear, as part of a coup. How dare the FBI try to snoop on their coup?

Grassley released a page of an FBI document showing that in September 2023 agents had analyzed the call logs of the lawmakers, including who they called, how long the calls lasted, and when and about where the calls were made during a four-day time period around January 6. And Josh Hawlin-Ass Hawley shrieked that the FBI had “tapped” his phone, though call logs are not a tap.

So much drama.

Seriously, it took more than two years for the FBI to get those traitors’ call logs?! Why the fuck aren’t all of them in prison this minute? Yeah, yeah, because Joe Biden and company wanted to do everything slow and thorough and by the book. And now here we are.

Pammy Jo screamed all the things you’d expect to try to make some TikTok moments for herself, but the hour went to Adam Schiff, who Trump has been gagging to have LOCKED UP for a decade, and yet has stubbornly refused to commit any crimes. He saved everybody a lot of time at the end by listing the many questions Bondi refused to answer. So if you only watch one clip, make it this one!

And last word to Dick Durbin. “Eventually, you are going to have to answer for your conduct in this. You won’t do it today, but eventually you will.”

Here’s wishing and hoping!

[Daily Beast archive link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!