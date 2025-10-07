Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

It's the newest episode of When Harry Met Daisy. This time Harry speaks.

https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/when-harry-met-daisy-24b?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
1h

Lindsey Halligan looks like she's trying to sell me a house located in 1985.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
400 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture