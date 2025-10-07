Lindsey Halligan

House Speaker Mike Johnson has recessed the House indefinitely rather than risk a vote on releasing those Epstein pedo-files, and most of the government is shut down because Republican senators are hellbent on the peasants getting gouged by health care costs as quickly as possible. But other essential people are still hard at work, including senators and the court system. And that means Trump’s trying-to-be-answerable-to-nobody campaign to get all his enemies LOCK UPPED rages on!

And People Have Questions.

Today, senators tried to grill Attorney General Pam Bondi on Trump’s Constitution-shredding spree, with a side of Epstein Files. And of course Pam kept her clam slammed.

Nevertheless, the senators persisted. Like, what was the DEAL two weeks ago, PAM, when Trump was desperately shrieking on his web site for you to LOCK UP James Comey, Letitia James, and Adam Schiff for something, anything!! JUST DO IT as REVENGE FOR DADDY, PAM!! NOW!!!!

We all saw Trump’s post, commanding Pam to ACTION, because after nine months, with the statute-of-limitations clocks ticking, she hadn’t brought him a single high-value pelt:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

Sounds pretty weaponizationy! But deflect, deflect.

And was it weaponization the way Trump made a whole WEAPONIZATION WORKING GROUP that he literally called The Weaponization Working Group, with Pam Bondi and former paid Russian TV commentator / January 6er lawyer / failed US Attorney for DC nominee / window peeper Ed Martin, and a directive to go after certain specific people? The whole government is just weaponizing from top to bottom and all over. Wake up, pals!

But the weaponizing is not going without a hitch, and especially not in the Eastern District of Virginia, where after that shartpost above Trump forced out Erik Siebert, the guy he himself had nominated to be the US attorney there, because Siebert wouldn’t cook up some charges for a grand jury to indict Letitia James, James Comey, etc., and installed in his place failed beauty queen / former personal lawyer Lindsey Halligan. Halligan had never prosecuted a case before. But she did once share the same Jesuit university and Miss Colorado runway as Erika Kirk!

And Halligan did it, that two-time runner-up got an indictment, right under the wire of the statute of limitations! Of James Comey! For being too mean to Hillary Clinton, OF ALL THE THINGS! With some surely desperately cherry-picked quotes we can’t wait to see in court.

But, the Comey pageant performance Halligan had been trying to choreograph has had some hang-ups. Three FBI agents told CBS News that one agent was suspended for refusing to go along with a plan for a showy perp walk for news cameras, complete with Comey sandwiched between some LARGE agents on the runway:

The source told CBS News that leadership asked for “large, beefy” agents to conduct an arrest of Comey “in full kit,” including Kevlar vests and exterior wear emblazoned with the FBI logo. It was suggested that a supervisory special agent in the violent crimes division of the FBI’s Washington Field Office would be able to put together the kinds of agents who fit the bill.

Oh, yeah, LARGE, BEEFY and hunky, and strapped in case Comey starts blasting! Trump is so thirsty and weird about masculinity. Everything is a beauty pageant reality-show audition of specimens to the guy, we guess.

And now another prosecutor is refusing to Photoshop some charges and worried about losing their career. MSNBC reports that Elizabeth Yusi, who oversees major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, confided in some blabby co-workers that she sees no probable cause to try to indict Letitia James for mortgage fraud that did not happen, and is fixing to break it to Halligan sometime this week, and probably get fired. Well, surprise, Halligan!

So sadlarious, that Trump/Pam Bondi/Ed Martin/Lindsey Halligan thought that they were going to catch one New York Attorney General Letitia Ann James doing a MORTGAGE FRAUD. Dontcha think if there was something there, Republicans would have found it already? It’s not that hard to hire someone to keep tidy books, unless one actually is trying to do crimes and keep multiple ledgers like some kind of an Allen Weisselberg.

And why doesn’t Trump just executive-order his enemies locked up his own self? The Supreme Court said he could, after all. Guess there’s still three years, two months and 44 days left to go, and the reality-show host president wants to draw out some suspense.

But give Bondi the business, Dick Durbin:

