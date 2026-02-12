Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, what are we reading? My tabs!

Pam Bondi LOVES TO YELL, and soon Evan will have a compendium for you. Here, obviously, the question was about Jeffrey Epstein.

Just in time for yestertoday’s Bondi hearings, here’s an Atlantic from January 20, in which at an earlier hearing she does all the same (yelling, accusing, the Burn Book) things! Apparently she calls reporters up and cries a lot. (Atlantic)

So the short-lived closure of airspace over El Paso — scheduled to halt all flights to and from the city for 10 days — was because Pete Hegseth is very good at his job, apparently, and also “99 Luftballons.” (CBS News)

Our Liz explains the American president’s idiot flailing about the Canada/Michigan partnership on the Gordie Howe Bridge. Elbows up! (Public Notice)

Brennan Center says the SAVE Your Mom From Having To Vote act would cause “maximum chaos.” The House just passed it. Pretty sure it’s dead in the Senate though, so that’s happy. (Nevada Current)

They took down the Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument, a national monument to gay rights. (Gift link New York Times)

Trump disinvited two Democratic governors from a bipartisan governor’s dinner, so all the Democrats noped out, and then Kevin Stitt, Republican governor of Oklahoma, canceled the whole thing. Wouldn’t it be nice if the White House Press Corps took a lesson from that? (Heather Cox Richardson)

I have been told we all have to watch this whole Jon Ossoff speech. So hop to!

From the comments, this is super DUPER cool. Underground Railroad found in wardrobe dresser. (NY1)

Sure, yes, the military to “buy coal.” (Reuters)

Interesting Super Bowl Halftime Show history lesson. It used to be all marching bands and “Up With People”? (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

Shy, which of these most romantic hotels in the world shall we spend the Wonkers’ money on? All of them??? I accept. (Matador)

Hugs to Wonkfriend Jeff Tiedrich. We are so sorry, [J]eff. (Tiedrich)

All Wonkette posts are free, always. Feel free to

Share

Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!