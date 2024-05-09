Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Uh so yeah, you all beat me to the Actual Brain Worms in RFK Jr.’s poor brain case, and honestly what more is there to say? His brain is bad. It’s a bad brain! (Gift link New York Times)

What if Democrats stopped talking about the “broken border” scaring all the MAGAs, and started shouting, like me, YAY IMMIGRATION WE NEED MORE IMMIGRANTS, WILLKOMMEN BIENVENUE WALLCOME! That’d be cool. Or even if they didn’t do that, but stopped calling the border “broken” because it isn’t. There are border patrol officers catching the people all day every day. (Oliver Willis)

Yes yes, Republican officials and their staffers very worried about the Jews. Oh, you thought they were worried *for* them? (Axios)

Where is the presumption of innocence, Congressman Clyburn? Because sorry, I ain’t got one for Henry Cuellar and his alleged $600,000 bribetimes! And Democrats need to stop vocally defending him and cut the shit. (The American Prospect)

See, I’m the asshole who thinks this was bad:

At 1960s Cornell, the escalation that culminated in Black militants holding the administration building with rifles began when a student from the African American Society (AAS) stormed the university’s president at a lectern as he pleaded that he couldn’t afford to fully meet the African American Society’s demand to build an entire new college where Black students would do hiring and determine the curriculum themselves. The student lifted the president to his toes by the collar. Another kid stood by with a four-foot length of two-by-four, as audience members banged bongos in menacing rhythm. Then, AAS provocateurs burned a cross on the lawn of a Black sorority to “prove” the university was irremediably racist. At Kent State, the National Guard had been called after students burned down the ROTC building, cutting the hoses of the firefighters who arrived to put out the blaze. That had been preceded, three weeks earlier, by a lecture by Jerry Rubin to 1,500 where he declared, “The first part of the Yippie program is to kill your parents. And I meant that quite literally, because until you’re prepared to kill your parents, you’re not ready to change this country.”

In Rick Perlstein’s day you had real protesters, not this namby-pamby shit! Rick Perlstein of Nixonland fame on the Gazas and the Israels and the cops beating down so many professors. He is on rather a tear! (TAP)

Literally the only person who still loves coal is Joe Manchin, sorry Joe Manchin :( (Fascinating Paul Waldman at Heatmap)

As the Tennessee Valley Authority decides how fast or slow it is or isn’t going to kill us all, here’s a good analogy on coal and gas and renewables! You will like it! Oh my goodness, it’s full of good news! (Bill McKibben)

Any “report” on the best cities to buy “fixer-uppers” that names Los Angeles number one because you get a million dollar break on a HOUSE YOU STILL HAVE TO PAY ONE MILLION FOR AND IT IS A BAD HOUSE is a bad report. IT’S A BAD REPORT! (Storage Cafe, bad! BAD! Yes, it’s a blog for storage units.)

Sustainable grocery shopping, and how to do it but like generally, without any particular ad-shaped recommendations (you know what I’m talking about). (Civil Eats)

New pineapple just dropped. (All Recipes)

