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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
1h

The idea of a Great American State Fair is a good one, but it was poorly executed because those who are in charge of it are incompetent partisans. Instead of celebrating the USA, the real USA, warts and all, they are celebrating their warped idea of what America is, which is Dipshit and Project 2025. And being incompetent, the mechanics are all wrong, which discourages even maga from coming to the fair.

Yes, I said "warts and all," because the USA has never been perfect, but it's been striving for that until Dipshit took office. Mostly, it's been a force for good in the world, but we have fallen short. Under Dipshit, forget trying to do good in the world, it's all about the grift and glory for Dipshit.

No wonder this shitshow is a shitshow - it's run by shitty people who don't give a shit about the real America, the real Teddy Roosevelt, the real MLK, or the Constitution. Something that could have been a joyous celebration of 250 years of striving for "a more perfect union" is a bust because those running it have no idea that America isn't a skin color or a religion or even the land. It's an idea, "all Men are created equal." We haven't always lived up to it, but have made great strides until now. When maga is gone, we will once again make great strides to live up to our promise.

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
1h

𝘩𝘦’𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦, 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦 107 𝘥𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘴, “𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘦𝘤𝘩, 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨!”

And in his full dark suit, I suppose.

Paging Mother Nature!

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