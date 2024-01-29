Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

What an absolutely smart fucker of an interesting cat! Wait, no. Fantastic interview with Penn Jillette on leaving libertarianism, patriotism, greed, success, and so, so much more. — Cracked

Joyce Vance walks us through Trump’s and lawyer Alina Habba’s disgraceful actions in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case part 100. Jeff Tiedrich is tickled all the pinks imagining Carroll taking all Trump’s tacky shit, putting it in a dumpster, and lighting it on fire.

Lincoln’s speech on American lawlessness after, among other things, the lynching of a Missouri free Black man and the murder of a white abolitionist. Hmmm, wonder why that’s on her mind. (Heather Cox Richardson)

Would you like to witness Big Oil and Fox News’s bitter tears about Old Handsome Joe halting the liquified natural gas export terminals? Bill McKibben has you covered! They are SO SAD AND MAD! Beyond the Schadenfreude and tear-drinking though, it’s a massive, massive shock to fossil fuels.

Yes, there has been more lately. Why “the long peace” may be ending. — Vox

Okay, I’ve been farming these Boeing tabs for what seems like months. I better drop them at you now before they eat Tokyo. This is a 2019 oldie explaining how its “managerial revolution” caused the first big crash fuckups for which it was still under a legal … thingie … when it disassembled in the air. (The New Republic) How pissed do you think the airlines are? THIS PISSED. Plus more on Boeing’s previous “safety culture” vs. “financial bullshit” and $40 B in stock buybacks as also explained in TNR. (More Perfect Union) Airlines — mostly Alaska, there must have been a guy over there who made it his life’s mission, like that dude and his stapler — reported Boeing safety problems 1800 times, more than one a day, between 2020 and 2023. Turns out they had a de-icing problem on Boeing wings too — the “mechanical issue” that kept us in Denver for “ice storm” after a different plane had “whoops no oxygen.” Lever thinks Pete Buttigieg and the FAA need to get wayyyyy more up in Boeing’s shit. (Lever News) Simple and to the point: “Can Boeing’s misguided leaders be stopped?” is probably not the op-ed headline they want to see. (Aviation Week)

Oklahoma weirdo wants to ban all pictures of naked butts and tittyboobies, unless they are a married lady’s naked butt and tittyboobies sent to her husband in the confines of wedlock. Proooooobably won’t pass, if it’s ever even introduced. (The Mary Sue)

It would have been nice if the Walmart wire-sending person had done some sort of “YOU SURE?” when Old Dad was sending all his Social Security to Actual Nigeria a few years ago, but Walmart does not in fact do that. — Pro Publica

Yes I will read about the Pirate Queen of Ireland, yes i will yes i said yes. — James Fell

Pasta does make me happier! It’s true! This science is kind of bullshit though, since it specifies it’s a bowl of *your favorite pasta* and anytime you have your favorite anything you should be happier, pfft why is it up to me to edit all the science. (New Jersey Digest)

