Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

He’s cracking up faster and faster, right? Right. (Molly Jong Fast and Michael Tomasky at The New Republic)

Nobody and I mean nobody wants his stupid bullshit ballroom. (G. Elliott Morris) Including apparently these Republican senators! (Semafor) Oh no some of them might try to kill his Whatever It Was Called Where Hitler Slush-Funded the Gangs of Roving Thugs too :( (The New Republic) There’s other things we could tax at 100 percent too, you know, not just the crime-droog slush fund blood money. (Bluesky)

Wait, no: Nothing from the Senate, the Senate just told everyone fuck you, they’re going home because since Trump fucked two of his senators, Republicans ain’t got the votes. LOL :) (Joe. My. God.)

And another Charlie Kirk-related pay the fuck up First Amendment moment! (ACLU-FL)

Good lord, imagine being the DNC consultant who wrote the 2024 autopsy (which has not one word about Israel or Gaza, which for my money IF Elon Musk didn’t steal it with the Italian space lasers is what mostly caused the loss) and having Ken Martin say “I am not proud of this product; it does not meet my standards, and it won’t meet your standards. I don’t endorse what’s in this report, or what’s left out of it. I could not in good faith put the DNC’s stamp of approval on it. But transparency is paramount. So, today I am releasing the report as I received it — in its entirety, unedited and unabridged — with annotations for claims that couldn’t be verified.” I would simply die! (DNC) CNN read it so we don’t have to. (CNN)

Remember when Alex Pretti, VA nurse, killed two people with his legal handgun? John Fetterman does. (New York mag)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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Oh thank you baby Jesus, former Detroit mayor Mike Duggan has dropped out of the Michigan governor’s race where he was running as a spoiler fucking independent. WE WERE SO ANGRY. Now we are less angry! (State Affairs, reg. req.)

Now you get to think about Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert having sex :( (The Bulwark)

Another ICE agent charged in Minnesota, again, road rage edition. (FOX9) Another ICE agent charged in Minnesota, again, shooting through doors edition. (Lisa Needham at Public Notice) ALL REMAINING BROADVIEW SIX CHARGES DROPPED. For … gasp … prosecutorial misconduct??? (Chicago Sun Times)

Iowa Republicans want to make it mandatory for your degree to take six credits at the Charlie Kirk Center for Kids Who Can’t Think Good and Can’t Do Other Stuff Good Too. (KCRG)

Oh New York City hotel housekeepers, HOW WONDERFUL! CONGRATS! (View From the Wing)

This Saturday’s movie night is Lake Placid, available for free with ads on Tubi and Fandango at Home; $3.99 in the usual places. Join ZiggyWiggy and all your friends at 9 p.m. Eastern!

MONTREAL (June 14), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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