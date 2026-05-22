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Martini Glambassador
9h

Hello, happy Friday!

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/prairie-dog-puppers

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/334ecac6-c65e-4b34-a3b3-401eb0edf65a?utm_source=share

And bonus pic that I took just this morning: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/just-a-quick-picture

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ziggywiggy
9h

Sherrod Brown going hard against his opponent Jon Husted.

"My opponent in the race to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate is backed by a longtime co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein’s.

Jon Husted isn’t just caught up in Epstein’s web… He’s taken more money from Epstein’s associates than anyone in Congress.

And get this: During a recent congressional testimony – and when asked about Jon Husted – Epstein’s co-conspirator said:

“I’m sure I helped him. I helped him politically.”

There it is. Plain as day.

But this admission reveals something bigger than a billionaire helping a senator.

It shows how power works in this country, where the rich and well-connected only protect their own… not the people they're supposed to be representing.

The system is rigged: There’s one set of rules for billionaires and Washington insiders and another set for everybody else.

And in this case, the corruption is crystal clear: Jon Husted voted to block the release of the Epstein files just weeks after an Epstein co-conspirator made a maximum donation to his campaign."

https://sherrodbrown.substack.com/p/icymi-jon-husteds-ties-to-a-billionaire?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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