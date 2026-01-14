Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I’ve been to this Ford plant, chaperoning Donna Rose’s class field trip. So that’s fun. (Charlotte, he was yelling “fuck you!”)

I’m agnostic on the Clintons refusing to testify to Jamie Comer’s Oversight Committee; he did subpoena them after telling everyone else they could just submit sworn statements; he is trying to divert all blame to them; Trump is a dick; and also nobody’s above Child Sex Abuse Law, or at least nobody’s supposed to be, so maybe just show up and testify. It’s not like they doesn’t have experience. (Letter, archive of New York Times) Rebecca Solnit is glad they’re coming out swinging, perhaps inspiring other people to not be fucking chumps. (Facebook)

The spree killers and ICE goons high on their own woman-hating are the same picture. (Andi Zeisler at Salon)

Well, huh! ICE sent its goons in the field a “legal refresher” that they are not in fact allowed to shoot people for calling them names, not even really mean ones like “I’m not mad at you, dude.” (Ken Klippenstein)

The only danger in working for ICE is your neighbors thinking you’re an asshole. From October, but the stats remain the same. (Mother Jones)

No, America did not see “two different ICE videos.” It’s not “polarization.” It’s the leaders of one party just fucking lying because they’ve got nothing else. (The Fucking News)

Yes it’s infuriating when Chuck Schumer posts that shooting a mom in the face won’t bring down the price of eggs. (NB: He didn’t tweet precisely that, that I know of.) But donuts shouldn’t costs two-and-a-half times what they did 10 years ago, and $14 is not an acceptable price for one slice of pizza. Denny Carter is going to start writing for us this month, and I’m so happy! (Denny Carter at Bad Faith Times)

The “Trump’s Razor corollary”: Whatever your wackiest radical leftist friend thinks Trump is doing is correct. (Paul Waldman)

Unlawful orders. (Heather Cox Richardson)

Why it’s important that they used to bother to lie to us about the invasions they wanted to do. (Brian Beutler)

Yes, let’s watch an Elizabeth Warren speech! What should we do Professor Senator Ma’am?

Dilhole died, and People mag was so mean about it. (People)

Claudette Colvin has died at 86. She refused to give up her seat to a white woman months before Rosa Parks and was placed on “indefinite probation”; her record was only cleared just a few years ago, when she was 82. (Phil Lewis)

Gay sheep? Baaahbulous! (Rainbow Wool)

“Before you rush to cancel me, try to remember the mayor made lots of promises, and I didn’t expect him to keep them all. Yes, he promised to turn our playgrounds to glass and take a blowtorch to the schools; yes, he said that he was going to use napalm on every grocery store, but, as I said, he also promised he was going to fix the old bowling alley.” (McSweeney’s)

