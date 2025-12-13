Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GrumperDem's avatar
GrumperDem
3hEdited

Happy 100th birthday to Dick Van Dyke. An American treasure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Cheers Y'all's avatar
Cheers Y'all
3hEdited

On a side road along the way to the nature preserve / dog park we have noticed a pretty black kitty sitting on a log surveying his hunting grounds. I tried to get a pic last week but had back window 1/2 way down and Dash barked and made kitty run away.

Yesterday I made sure back window was up and I got the pic of pretty black hunting kitty:

https://substack.com/profile/41005794-cheers-yall/note/c-187408942?r=oew9u&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Happy Caturday!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
663 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture