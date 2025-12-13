Ahem. ASIAN CUCKOLD PORN!

Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about the federal budget. Ha ha, no, we’re kidding, let’s talk about Asian cuckold porn. Specifically, let’s talk about the Pete (Hic!) Hegseth henchman who apparently has a thing for it, the reporter from Mother Jones who discovered his Goodreads page, and Nazi dipshit Jack Posobiec.

The henchman is Eric Geressy, a former military officer who served with Hegseth in Iraq in the mid-2000s and now works as a senior advisor to our ever-tanked Secretary of Defense. The two men are reportedly good friends, and Hegseth recently awarded Geressy with a Distinguished Service Cross for his actions during an ambush in Iraq in 2007, which is the sort of favor a SecDef can do for his warrior buddies.

Earlier this fall, the reporter, Dan Friedman, discovered that Geressy’s email address was linked to a Goodreads page for someone named Eric J. (Geressy’s middle name is Joseph.) And what a page it was! Apparently, Eric J had two major interests: accounts from soldiers about their experiences in military service and war, and “Asian wife sharing.”

Normally we are not into kink-shaming. Kink-laughing, on the other hand ...

These pornographic works, with titles such as “Asian Wife Went With Her Dad’s Friend: A Cuckold Story,” appeared on the list alongside two books by Hegseth and a handful of military histories. They contain detailed descriptions of cuckolding, group sex, and scenes involving “ladyboys”—a term used to refer to Thai transgender women.

Other books on the list, per a screenshot Friedman posted, included The Key West Wife Swap and Thai Wife Sharing and Swapping: 10 Different Stories.

Unfortunately, the page disappeared the day after Friedman sent a list of questions about it to the Pentagon. (Boy, that must have been a fun day in the press office.) So we can’t see what other erotica the man who is — and this is true — currently “leading a team reviewing the role of women in the armed forces” has been spending his downtime reading.

But in truth, the reading material does bring up some questions:

I also asked about a 1997 domestic violence allegation against Geressy, about his dating habits, and past relationships with foreign women. I inquired if the Pentagon had assessed those relationships as part of Geressy’s security clearance process, and, more broadly, if his personal life might create concerns about his susceptibility to foreign influence operations.

These do not seem like unreasonable questions. Top officials who date foreigners will draw questions. For all we know, Geressy could be one of those guys who loves going on sex tours to Thailand. Talk about blackmail material.

The Pentagon, as is standard in the Trump era, responded with a snarly statement accusing Mother Jones of hitting “a new low with this shoddy hit piece.” But in addition to a worn-out list of clichéd insults, the Pentagon has Jack Posobiec.

Posobiec has been many things in his less-than-illustrious career. Nazi troll. Conspiracy theorist. Urine sample handler. Now we can add “mouthpiece for Pete Hegseth” to the list.

Technically, he’s not supposed to be. As a reporter for wingnut “news” site Human Events, Posobiec is a member of the Pentagon press corps, which thanks to restrictions that caused all legitimate news organizations to pull their reporters off the beat, is now made up of mostly right-wing bootlickers who act more as Hegseth’s publicists than journalists.

The day after Friedman first contacted the Pentagon, Posobiec emailed him to ask if perhaps it was he who has a “creepy fetish for Asian women.” There were also other questions that mirrored the ones Friedman had sent the Pentagon about Geressy. What’s more, the deadline Posobiec gave for needing a response was the exact same time, to the minute, of the deadline Friedman had given the Pentagon. It was all part of a story about Friedman that Posobiec claimed to be writing.

Posobiec’s email claimed I have “a history of objectifying women,” and that I had engaged in some kind of misconduct. The email also included questions about my marriage.

Posobiec presumably also spent hours poring over Friedman’s Goodreads page looking for something equally damning, like a five-star rating for Das Kapital.

Clearly, this was a threat to Friedman that he should scuttle the article. And clearly, Posobiec got put onto this by his fellow travelers in the Pentagon press office. And clearly, he was doing it to help the Pentagon smack this story down before publication.

The funny thing is, if they had left it alone, the story would have gotten lost in the noise. With all the evil shit Hegseth and this administration get up to hourly, a guy reading cuck porn is not going to stand out, even if it might genuinely put national security at risk.

But as is typical of this crowd, they never have a backup plan in case their usual default to chest-thumping, empty threats doesn’t work. In this case, Posobiec went quiet, Geressy never responded, Friedman published his story, and it is getting more attention than it otherwise would have.

Shoot, your Wonkette probably would not have even bothered, and we love a good story about powerful people with creepy Asian fetishes reading cuckold-themed erotica.

Genius.

