Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

I shouldn't take it personally, but seeing that this drunken frat bro Faux News couch ballast was considered fit to be a Secretary of Defense, following after the honorable service of Lloyd Austin, a four-star general who happened to be Black, makes me absolutely livid.

And all of these creatures, from Blotto von Bismarck to his gibbering pricktator boss, lack the gravitas...the RESPECT. They are protected by Murc's Law as they talk so flippantly about the troops. "Support the Troops," these creatures bay the moment they get criticized at all. Because the troops are not to really be supported in Republican wars of choice. It's just to shame people who protest against these stupid wars.

So tired of this fucking kakistocracy.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Frank Kohl's avatar
Frank Kohl
2hEdited

That’s PICKLED Pete Dame HYSTERIA KEGSBREATH for you. What an ignorant FCKTWAT.

Reply
Share
626 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture