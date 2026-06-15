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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
41m

OT Repost: Because Americans need to remind ourselves about the MAGAt's goal -

Department of Homeland Security head Markwayne Mullin urges US to "throw out the Constitution". US Supreme Court: "Way ahead of ya, buddy!"

“𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻”: 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗛𝗦 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗶𝗱𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝘀

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘏𝘚 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘨𝘰 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘶𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘨𝘦𝘺𝘮𝘢𝘯.

https://www.salon.com/2026/06/14/lets-throw-out-the-constitution-mullin-shares-dhs-plans-ahead-of-midterms/

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
32m

OT: When we ACT, we WIN.

𝗝𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗮

https://6abc.com/post/judge-orders-trump-administration-restore-slavery-panels-presidents-house-philadelphia/19291088/

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