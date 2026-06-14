Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3hEdited

I also wanted to get into shape, so I bought myself a year long subscription to a gym.

It's now been four months and I don't see any improvement.

If this keeps up, I may have to go there in person and check out what's going on.

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irish379's avatar
irish379
4h

that nimrod went to Princeton AND Harvard

that shows the true value of Ivy League degrees

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