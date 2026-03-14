Wonkette

Wonkette

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SterWonk's avatar
SterWonk
1h

> Secretary of Defense and single biggest regret of every woman he’s ever dated or married Pete Hegseth was unhappy.

The woman who gave birth to him, also too!

https://www.wonkette.com/p/horrifying-accusations-keep-coming

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freakishlystrong
1h

Let's put this in perspective; we have people, (men), prosecuting a fucking war that are wearing cheap, ugly shoes that don't fit them because they're too afraid of the unhinged maniac currently in the oval.

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