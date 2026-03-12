Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
4h

Every picture of Hegseth is a dick pic.

Reply
Share
2 replies
nodak. 988 if you need help.'s avatar
nodak. 988 if you need help.
4h

these people are weird.

Uncle Tim was right.

Reply
Share
370 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture