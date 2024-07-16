“Can I have my picture made with you?” said Wonkette.

“Oh no, have you had too many brandy slushies (WISCONSIN DELICACY) and I must now hold your telephone with the strong and steady hand I use to hold a pillow?”

“Yes, Mike Lindell, of the Pillow Lindells, you may hold my telephone.”

And then he went away.

This conversation didn’t happen, but it could have, if we were talking out loud, instead of with our BODIES.

This is a news post about the Republican National Convention.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?