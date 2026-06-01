Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9h

Hi gang,

Here's your toothy gif source info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/surprise-baby-buffalo-has-da-teefs

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0a024f27-7da1-4a39-ba2b-87f0a8015e49

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Monsieur Grumpe's avatar
Monsieur Grumpe
9h

Sounds like tRump is having a bad week. Good.

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