Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
44m

In semi-regular watching of Matt Ferrell's "Undecided" YouTube series, I've learned that there are some innovators out there that are looking for new methods of battery-making, including those that use materials that are more available and easier to recycle than the industry-standard lithium-ion. All these companies of course face the obstacles that ever startup does, getting funding, testing and adaptation, but I'm hopeful that the tech will evolve as our collective needs for batteries increase.

If interested in the nitty-gritty, you can find Ferrell's channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@UndecidedMF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
35m

Part of climate change denial and shitting on green energy is just to "own the libs" who actually believe in that stuff. But, also, in general, the GOP wants to ignore what economists call externalities. Burning coal is bad for the environment? Well, I get my electricity, and my power plant operator gets their profits, and all those environmental costs are some distant abstraction they don't want to worry about. Somebody else will pay them, or if any costs fall on them, they want them to fall later, not now. This is fundamentally stupid, because the planet is burning. One mega-storm hits their house, and those costs become very real. Not to mention all the other likely nasty effects, such as disruption in the food supply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture