Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Who else will be very happy when we don't have to talk about this guy anymore?

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9 replies
Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
2h

If voting for a rapist is that important to them, there’s always plenty of of republican candidates to meet that deeply disturbing need.

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