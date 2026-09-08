Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
3hEdited

Gimothy the goose update, who is doing well. One of Gimmy's crew, who I have been calling bad wing has now been given a name...Angel.

It is a good name that represents something sad, angel wing is a condition where part of the wing flares out, it is permanent and is basically caused by the bird being fed bread. This bird will never fly again.

But Angel has their bestie Gimothy and both of them are getting high quality, nutritional food from me.

Meet Angel! Having lunch with Gimothy. The second pic is the crew.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-332698535?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

ETA:

“Poor Diet: Eating foods high in carbohydrates, sugars, or proteins—such as bread, popcorn, and crackers fed by humans—causes feathers to grow faster than the bones can support.

Nutrient Imbalance: A lack of essential vitamins and minerals, like manganese and vitamin E, contributes to the issue.”

https://eugene.wbu.com/angel-wing

The origin of Gimothy: substack.com/@ziggywigg…

I will be pulling all the Gimothy the Goose posts together in one place, please subscribe to get all the updates!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
25m

I have a handful of stickers on my helmet (for scootering) staring with ZIGGY in big reflective letters across the back. There is "RESIST" below that with rainbow pawprints on either side.

On the Y side is a big Xena sticker that says "I have many skills" (I LURVE that sticker.)

On the Z side is the Wonkette kitty sticker.

And just above the IG is a small Wonkette Kitty with a whip sticker.

I think I need to add more.

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