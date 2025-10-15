Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, good morning, it’s time for tabs!

Dammit, we got a kitten again. This one followed Shy and Lu home. Everybody meet Naaaaadja, named for the hissing vampiress in What We Do in the Shadows. If she turns out to be a boy, she shall be named Nandor.

JD Vance: He loves to lie, but also is bad at it! (Status Kuo)

The ICE/military/LEO/militia omniforce. Make sure to read this one if your blood pressure is too dangerously low. (Don Moynihan)

But surely we need protection against bioweapons and etc? LOLOLOL certainly not. (The Fucking News)

Trump Labor Department: Oh, no, because we deported all our farmworkers, we won’t have any farmworkers to harvest our food! So sure, we all already knew that, because we are not stupid. But you didn’t see this coming: And therefore, we should lower wages for farmworkers even more. It’s how “economy” works, everyone knows that! (The American Prospect)

Republicans and health care: Do they want you to have it? No, dummy! Obviously! (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

Trump Education Department axes entire office of special education. (USA Today) Someone did a journalism and asked House Speaker Mike Johnson about it. Please, dismantling the Education Department is not his job! It’s his job to not know or do anything about it! (The New Republic)

While we’re at it, when’s the last time you did a mitzvah over at Donors Choose?

Thanks Joe and Obama >:-[

BLM held a lease sale for 1,262 acres in Big Horn County, Montana [last week] that attracted one bid from the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, which operates the nearby Spring Creek Mine. The bid of $186,000 for a lease with an estimated 167.5 million tons of recoverable coal equates to less than a penny per ton. The Interior Department blamed the administrations of former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, both Democrats, for the weak industry interest.

I mean thanks Joe and Obama :) heart heart heart! (Reuters)

What does Our Liz think of the Tish James “mortgage fraud” indictment? Does she think it’s smart and wise and decent and good? You get two guesses! (Law and Chaos)

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito thinks mail-in ballots help Democrats, and isn’t that a good enough reason to outlaw it? (Madiba Dennie at Balls and Strikes)

Please don’t send Fake Elon Musk your money. (Also don’t send Real Elon Musk your money.) (Gizmodo)

Young Republicans “joke” exactly how you think they do. (Politico)

Go to hell, Alex Jones, and #paythefuckup. — XOXO, SCOTUS. (Gift link New York Times)

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate