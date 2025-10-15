Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

You hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/gourd-guard

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/989b2e01-80cf-4082-8912-988a0ff19dfd?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Kitten 🥰😻

Her (his?) name is perfect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
458 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture