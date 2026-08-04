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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

“Pass the berry” sounds dirtier than it is, but it does relate to romance, at least for cedar waxwings, your hed gif birds: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/pass-the-berry

Also, a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/202bc82c-ff79-4bea-b6d2-9f0fdf7a7187?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

One of the two young blue jays that shows up to get some of the black oil sunflower seeds that I put out every day.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-307870880?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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