A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that ever since the Supreme Court of the United States voted to overturn Roe v. Wade , Americans have increasingly considered abortion and women's rights some of their top political priorities — a feeling that might have been just a tad more helpful before people across the country lost their reproductive rights.

Support for these issues has more than doubled since December, with a whopping 22 percent of Americans who now say these issues are one of their top five priorities for government — although to be fair, this also includes those on the other side who would prefer for abortion to be even more illegal.

While the AP says the vast majority of those who consider women's rights a top priority tend to be liberals who disagree with the court's decision the way things are going these days, we'd hardly be surprised to see that more than a few who would just really like to see the government crack down on them, feeling that we've really gone a little overboard with the whole being allowed to own property, vote and have our own credit cards and what have you.

Via AP:

Still, it’s significant that those with the most liberal views on abortion and those with the most conservative views are about equally likely to prioritize the issue; historically, research has shown opponents of abortion have been more likely to consider the issue important to them than those supporting abortion access.



And the new poll finds mentions of women’s rights are almost exclusively by those who think abortion should be legal.



According to the poll, the percentage of women prioritizing abortion or women’s rights was already higher in interviews conducted before the ruling than six months ago, 21% vs. 9% in December; it swelled to 37% in the days after. Mentions grew sharply among men, too, but the growth was concentrated in the wake of the ruling, from 6% in interviews conducted before to 21% after.

However, the most significant increases came from Democrats, "growing from just 3% in 2020 to 13% in 2021 and now 33%," which is certainly interesting when you consider the fact that it's been very clear since 2020 and indeed before 2020 that abortion rights were not long for this world.



But hey, we'll need all the support we can get. Though it would be nice if people could keep this as a priority for more than a few days.

As for Republicans:

Among Republicans, 11% identify abortion or women’s rights as a priority in the new poll, a modest increase from 5% who said that in December.



Steven Lefemine, who protests outside the Planned Parenthood in Columbia, South Carolina, called Roe’s reversal a “major benchmark” but said lawmakers needed to do much more, including pursuing a constitutional amendment to protect unborn children.



“I’d like to see legislation that lives up to God’s word,” he said.

Oh, would you like that, Steve? Is that what you would like? You want "Legislation that lives up to God's word"? Shouldn't we perhaps wait on that until you prove that your God isn't imaginary? That seems fair, doesn't it? We can consider having legislation based on your God's word just as soon as you can bring him down here to confirm a few things — that he is an almighty deity in charge of determining the fate of our immortal souls and that it is indeed his "word" that people should be forced to go through with unwanted pregnancies. How about that?

Fuck you, Steve.

Biden has expressed a willingness to support an exception to the filibuster in order to push through a law guaranteeing reproductive rights, but that seems unlikely to happen unless we can elect two more Democrats who support accessible abortion in November.

