Poor Eric Trump. As the well-documented stupidest of all the Trump spawn, it’s natural that he makes us worry about him. Like for instance, we worry that when his dad is lying and saying 100,000 PEOPLE came to see him speak on the boardwalk in New Jersey, Eric actually believes it.

He thinks dad is more popular than Springsteen, because we guess that’s what his dad told him.

Poor, poor Eric.

Poor, poor breathtakingly stupid Eric.

You know how Eric is always getting frightened and upset shopping at CVS, because he thinks he’s not allowed to buy Tylenol, just like he’s always getting upset about Daddy being indicted? That’s the energy he’s giving off here.

Bless him’s heart, he’s having a rough adulthood.

Eric was on the Laura Ingraham program last night when he said these idiot things comparing his dad’s rally to Bruce Springsteen concerts. We guess it was Ingraham’s turn to babysit. Mediaite captured the full babble:

Trump said, “They wanna take my father down in New York. They wanna do it civilly, they wanna do it criminally, they wanna do it in Georgia, they want to try to do it in Washington, D.C.” He claimed, “They go to the farthest-left areas of this country, they have radical prosecutors all with one thing in common, they’re all funded by Soros, every single one, and they have a damn mission to go after Donald Trump because he’s winning in every single poll.” […] “When you see Wildwood on Saturday, where he has 100,000 people show up. 100,000 people. I mean, Bruce Springsteen can’t pull half of that amount!” he boasted.

It was a real temper tantrum, y’all.

You know that 12 seconds when a toddler is bitching and moaning and crying, the seconds right before the blubbering becomes apoplectic and inconsolable, the meltdown past the point of no return, and you just know as a parent you have no choice but to wait it out?

Eric lives his life in those 12 seconds.

Few things:

How many people did Bruce Springsteen play for in East Berlin in 1988? About 300,000. Do we think Springsteen couldn’t pull that number for a show in Jersey, where he is the hometown hero?

Donald Trump has been saying for days that 100,000 people came to see him in Wildwood, New Jersey, but as is usually the case when Trump is talking about the sizes of things, he’s lying. Marjorie Taylor Greene spread the lie, because she’s stupid. It got so pathetic that Roger Stone and other MAGA lie-idiots were sharing pictures of a Rod Stewart concert in Brazil and claiming that was the Trump rally. (New Jersey is famous for its coastal mountains, just like Rio.)

So how many people really came to see Trump in Wildwood? It’s unclear. Even Fox News is saying it might have been more like 30,000. The town is standing by its estimate of 80,000, but deeper examination by the local news reveals that they are also counting people who weren’t exactly on the beach at the Trump rally.

Reckon the only way to get an accurate count is to watch this 34-minute, unedited video of people leaving Trump’s speech while he’s talking because they’re so goddamned bored.

People don’t leave Springsteen shows looking all dumpy and defeated like that.

[Mediaite / videos via Acyn / Walter Masterson]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?