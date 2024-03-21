Evan saw Kyle Rittenhouse in the Memphis airport today as he (Evan) was jetting off for ??? !!! And now Marcie has written a whole post about it!

Killer of two, shooter of three Kyle Rittenhouse stormed offstage Wednesday night at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Memphis, when he was overwhelmed and flummoxed by booing students calling CEO Charlie Kirk a racist, and it is hilarious.

ICYMI, TPUSA’s schtick is to make colleges bring conservative speakers to campuses to fight all that woke indoctrinatin’ that’s been going on, because diversity of ideas and free speech! For some reason Charlie Kirk thought that Gomer Kyle, a 21-year-old high school dropout who lied about getting into Texas A&M, would make lefties say “hey, there’s a club of cool kids worth joining!” Instead they were met with hundreds of protestors outside, and hearty booing.

“The CEO of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, has said a lot of racist things,” pointed out a student.

“What racist things has Charlie Kirk said?” asked Kyle.

“He says that we shouldn’t celebrate Juneteenth, we shouldn’t celebrate Martin Luther King day — we should be working those days — he called Ketanji Brown Jackson an affirmative action hire, he said all this nonsense about George Floyd, and he said he’d be scared if a Black pilot was on a plane. Does that not seem racist?” the student said, demonstrating the power of reading up on a topic, possibly even including at your Wonkette.

“I don’t know anything about that,” sputtered Kyle.

“Well, after all the things I just told you, would you consider that hate speech?” the student asked.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Rittenhouse said, to a cascade of more boos, then he grabbed the leash of a golden retriever he’d inexplicably brought with him and scurried offstage without looking back, after barely a half hour.

For his part, Militia Etheridge claimed on Xitter that the event was a big success.

“Great event! I think it’s funny that a lot of the media is saying that we got booed off stage. In reality we did a hard cut off time and just happened to leave at that.”

Uh huh.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Black Lives Matter protestors Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, in 2017. He was acquitted of all charges in 2021, and quickly became a darling of bloodthirtsy alt-rightists who would love to also be able to shoot people they disagree with and get away with it. You may have seen him drinking beer while underage and flashing “white power” signs while out with Proud Boys, or pushing his video game, “Turkey Shoot”:

“Gamers will get to play as Kyle Rittenhouse using a highly specialized laser gun to strike down any turkey that spreads lies, propaganda, or liberal bias.”

The game was supposed to fund lawsuits against the media that so cruelly defamed him by reporting stuff, but he doesn’t appear to have found a lawyer yet to take him up on it. Not even the one who sued Devin Nunes’s cow.

He’s also found time to rub shoulders with Rep. Lauren Boebert and met with members of the Republican pro-gun caucus, and started a YouTube channel that has posted two videos in a year, and has been appearing at “2A events” around the country.

Since his embooening, as is their custom, Kyle’s pals on the Right have been rushing to see who could cry victim loudest and fastest on his behalf.

“BLM mob attacked people for attending the Kyle Rittenhouse event ... this is the tolerant Left!” sobbed Kevin Sorbo, because saying “boo” is an attack, but shooting people in the street, that’s just a fun time!

Kyle and Charlie’s next stop on their road show is Kent State. Never say they aren’t tone-deaf! On April 16, they’ll be there to tell the campus where the National Guard killed unarmed students protesting the Vietnam War in 1970 that really the hippies were asking for it, and what the world needs is more “good guys” with guns. It was the students’ own fault for not showing up strapped! Just kidding, Kyle didn’t graduate high school and probably has no idea it even happened.

Oh well, it’s a living!

OPEN THREAD.

