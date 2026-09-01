Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Loons to soothe your soul: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/loon-a-chicks

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/d1936713-f273-4142-bc13-f571f39e0ec9

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
2h

The funniest part about Bari Weiss' attacks is that the country that brought us Bin Laden and 9-11 currently owns Trump & Co

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