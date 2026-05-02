Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

Cakes Jr has done a pretty good job on the cake for Mr Cakes' birthday on Monday. The only things left to do now are make the Amaretto whipped cream to top the cake with, dip some morello cherries in melted chocolate, and make some tempered chocolate shards for decoration. That's tomorrow's job.

In another positive note, apart from her having a little trouble with the springboard cake tins, she managed to have a relatively stress free experience, which meant I also had a relatively stress free experience. By the time she was covering the cake in chocolate fudge frosting we were actually having a good laugh. She was complaining that the frosting was too wet and I told her she sounded like Ben Shapiro. This led to me explaining the whole Ben Shaliro/WAP thing to her and resulted in her screaming "OMG! DOES MY CAKE HAVE AN STD?!?" before practically falling off her chair laughing. She then decided the aforementioned cake was what Mrs Shapiro could only dream her sex life was like. Teenagers are fun.

I told her you filthy fuckaducks would probably get a kick out of her cake baking antics.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry has great cat form. He could be a sculpture.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-252765540?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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