A fairly reliable indication of if something is good and hopeful and true and pure in the world is if some simpering white guy at the National Review is pursing his lips like he smelled something and whining about it. And so has NRO weighed in on President Joe Biden’s commencement speech at historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta this weekend.

“Joe Biden’s Bleak Verdict on America” is the bitching, moaning headline from Noah Rothman, but what he’s whining about isn’t Joe Biden’s verdict, but rather the way normal people react when white Republicans steal the country and force their wills down the rest of our throats. Rothman simply does not like the way Joe Biden characterized Republicans’ fascist attacks on non-white people, on books, on voting.

Heather Cox Richardson, a far more important and intelligent voice by any measure, saw an entirely different speech. Feel free to read her beautiful summary instead. We’d excerpt it, but it was her entire newsletter last night, and you should be reading that anyway.

You can also just read the transcript for yourself. Or watch the video, below.

