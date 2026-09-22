Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

One of the great things about having a rock-stupid dullard with an insatiable ego is you can just shake a rattle like this or do things like cheap promises and that mollifies the baby for a little bit.

It's quite humiliating to have the USA in this kind of position, but there's lots of money to be had by these other countries in continuing to trade or have diplomatic relations with us.

And in the end it means that the effects of Murc's Law are global. I don't think a Democratic President that wasn't attached to reality would fare so well.

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vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦's avatar
vorpal 🇨🇦 Elbows Up! 🇨🇦
1h

Laughs in Canadian

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