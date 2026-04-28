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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
5h

I really do miss Biden and the lack of drama and chaos his administration had. Quiet competency is so nice.

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16 replies
Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
5hEdited

It’s touching to see Melenia take up such a passionate defense of her husband. She must really love him a lot.

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