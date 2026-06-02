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Martini Glambassador
2h

Today's gif bird has plenty of pride in the shade of green. Learn more about green broadbills here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/little-green-bather

And get your meme chat here: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/54f44e90-11b8-41e6-8e38-72fe43f3248c

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ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Yesterday I ordered 2 cases (12 pk of cans) of 7-UP at 5 bucks each.

It has been that cheap for a while, decided to stock up because you never know when prices will shoot up. (prices no longer seem to go up by a small amount of change, they jump in dollar increments now)

Today they are $8.39 each.

It feels like a victory.

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