Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Oh hey there, happy Pride month! It started yesterday, but it’s also going on today, because it’s all month.

Here are some stories!

Look at your mayor and how he started Pride month:

In other Pride month news, corrupt criminal Texas AG Ken Paxton is suing the city of Denton over “something something changing rooms at Big Gay Swim Day.” [CBS News]

Meanwhile Alabama’s Kay Ivey is one of the many Republican governors issuing alternate pedophile protection month decrees to counter-program Pride. They call them “strong families” months or “nuclear family” months or whatever, but we know what Republicans mean when they start talking about “families.” [JoeMyGod]

For Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Arkansas it’s “Fidelity Month.” Eat an entire log of dogshit, Sarah. [JoeMyGod]

For Spencer Cox in Utah, it’s “Fidelity Month.” [JoeMyGod]

Mike Braun in Indiana, “Nuclear Family Month.” [JoeMyGod]

Here’s Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers with an actual pride month proclamation, though. [JoeMyGod]

And Kathy Hochul. [JoeMyGod]

And Kentucky’s Andy Beshear. [ABC News Louisville]

And there are more! Point is, if you run into your local Democratic governor or other politician who’s being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community right now, thank them for not being a Nazi fascist and for having a backbone.

In other news:

If giant baby Donald Trump can’t have his slush fund, NOBODY can have his slush fund! [MS NOW]

Trump does not care if negotiations to end the war he started and lost on the very first weekend are over, he is very bored with negotiations to try to end wars he started and lost the very first weekend:

Tina Peters, the election denier ogre freak who America’s most bootlicking-est governor Jared Polis just sprung from prison because he thinks the cool kids will like him now? Well she got out of jail and ran immediately to fellow criminal Steve Bannon to whine about how Dems are stealing the midterms. [The Hill]

The Spanish Exception. How Spain really showed all those other stinker European countries what an “economy” is when Germany was like “um, maybe wait to take a siesta until AFTER you fix the economy”? But now Spain has a major housing crisis, and so they gotta fix that shit. Anyway, an interesting read! [Atlantic]

Ooh, Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes went OFF on Bari Weiss, accused her of “murdering” the show and the network, and much more! [Status]

And more!

Ka$h Patel’s girlfriend (not from Canada) will now sue MS NOW for making her look like grifty garbage, something she DEF was not doing on her own. [Bloomberg]

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What you may not understand about Todd Starnes is just how manly he really is in person, how much standing he has to dole out these kinds of criticisms of James Talarico. From his dumpy nipples to his square fascist white man head to his beady eyes … OK, what we are saying is that he’s an incredibly milquetoast little bitch in person, just the opposite of man with a commanding presence. Ask us how we know.

So that’s pathetic.

Speaking of little bitches, we guess Secretary Shitfaced Hegseth hadn’t fired or demoted a Black person or a woman in a few weeks, he was probably having a KKKraving. [New York Times]

And speaking of two more, Markwayne Mullin (1) does not know who this little boy Greg Bovino (2) is:

NPR with a late-breaking:

Glad NPR cleared that up for us, we wouldn’t have known.

More stories when we write them!

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