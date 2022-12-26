On November 13, four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus residence. Since then, rumors have swirled around the internet, police have received thousands of tips and the case has so far not gone anywhere.

One person, however, is very sure she knows who did it. Ashley Guillard doesn't know any of the victims and she lives in Texas, but she swears she knows for a fact that the murderer is none other than the university's history department chair, Rebecca Scofield. How does she know this? Because her magic tarot cards and psychic powers told her so.

For the last month, Guillard has been on TikTok, where she frequently uses her magic powers to "solve" mysteries, accusing Scofield of having killed the students over an affair she was having with one of the female victims. The cards told her there were two killers and that one of them was a professor, and when she looked at them, the word "history" kept coming into her mind. So she did readings for all of the University of Idaho history faculty and the one she did for Scofield told her Scofield had ordered the killing of the four roommates, because she was jealous and scared she would get in trouble for having an affair with a student should it come out.

From the beginning, Guillard has had her critics, leading her to becoming increasingly agitated with their refusal to take her word for things. In one video she smugly tells her haters that "The best part of the reading says that Rebecca Scofield is going to prison whether you like it or not. It says that she’s not in control, that you’re not in control, that an official person, someone in law enforcement, will be the one giving the orders."

At first, Scofield sent Guillard a number of cease-and-desist letters, which Guillard laughed about in TikTok videos, claiming that if Scofield seriously believed Guillard were making false statements, she would "file actual legal documents in a federal court...asking me to remove it. A judge will then determine if I need to remove it." She also claimed Scofield could not sue her for defamation because that would require she prove she was not guilty of the murders, which she can't do until someone else is found guilty of them. (Scofield was out of town when they occurred). This is nonsense, because Scofield is not a public figure and therefore would not need to prove actual malice. Guillard's tarot cards probably forgot to mention that.

Since Guillard, who also has a website titled "Ashley Is God," refused to take the videos down and apologize, Scofield has done as she asked and filed an official lawsuit against her.

The lawsuit alleges that Guillard is ruining Scofield's reputation by insisting she is a murderer, and moreover costing her money and putting her and her entire family in danger.

Guillard’s false TikToks defamed Professor Scofield because they were viewed millions of times and widely reposted by other TikTok users, resulting in Professor Scofield’s name being linked to “murder” in a basic internet search. As a result of Guillard’s false statements, Professor Scofield’s reputation was injured, and she was subject to online ridicule and threats from Guillard’s online commenters. She also fears that she or her family will be the target of physical violence.

Good for her. A lot of people feel like it's better to ignore these kinds of charlatans for fear of Streisand Effect-ing themselves or giving credence to their nonsense, but they need to be held responsible and liable for the harm they cause the same way they would if they were not claiming to have received their information from a magic deck of cards.



In response, Guillard has said she is excited to go to court so she can present her "evidence" against Scofield under oath, which she believes will ultimately lead to her conviction for the four murders.

Everyone speculates on who they think the murderer will be on TV mysteries or on True Crime shows like "Dateline." (Hint: It's almost always gonna be the person they film from the neck up for the first half of the show, so you don't see their prison uniform.) Some of us have theories on who Jack The Ripper (Francis Tumblety) or the Zodiac killer (leaning towards Lawrence Kaye) were, or whether Jeffrey MacDonald actually killed his whole family or not (not). But this is a world away from some semi-innocent armchair detective game. This is someone claiming they know for a fact who killed someone — a person who had nothing to do with the crime whatsoever — because they have magic powers. People like this frequently harass families of crime victims and missing persons, harass their "suspects," and thanks to social media, now have their acolytes doing it as well.

It's never going to be outlawed because of free speech, but that doesn't mean it needs to be tolerated. The more it's discussed, the more frequently these people are called out for being wrong, the less likely people will be to fall prey to their bullshit.

