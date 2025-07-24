Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, what are we reading today?

Oh, looks like Trump and Marco Rubio may have “prisoner swapped” to free an American triple-ax-murderer. So. (El Pais)

EPA triple-ax-murdering all regulations on anything to do with “climate.” So. (The Fucking News)

Supreme Court lets Trump triple-ax-murder the Democrats on “independent” agencies created by Congress. (Ruling)

“Massive losses” in the car industry. Is that bad? (MSNBC)

Tulsi Gabbard blows the LID OFF the previously unreported secret that Hillary Clinton was actually dead the whole time. (Mediaite)

David Bernstein would like to know how much Tulsi actually believes all this horseshit. (Good Politics Bad Politics)

Today in whatever the Trump administration is lying about Trump’s best-friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, today. (Gift link Wall Street Journal) Plus why Sen. Ron Wyden has been trying to get Republicans to agree to subpoena Epstein’s financial SARS reports for the past two years. (I take issue only with Greg Sargent saying Trump and Epstein “now” appear to have been closer “than was previously known.” We were screaming about their 15-year bromance when Trump was appointing Alex Acosta secretary of Labor and I will never ever ever understand how the QAnon loons made Trump the president of stopping pedophiles.) (The New Republic)

Hey remember when Robyn wrote about Trump’s uncle (not) teaching the Unabomber last week? Yeah, that wasn’t his uncle. That was — whoooops! — Jeffrey Epstein! (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Thank the lord this attempted Trump accomplice got arrested before he could blow up New York City for Trump! (Indictment)

Hey remember when we had sixty senators for a minute? Seems like we could have busted some shit up. (Paul Waldman)

I don’t really know who this dude Morgan Wallen is, and that’s not at all the point. As always, Garrett Bucks is calling us to our social angels, even when he’s not succeeding himself. (The White Pages)

An excellent review by Brandy Jensen of the new William F. Buckley biography, Buckley, that’s loads of fun to read! (The review, I ain’t reading that book.) (Defector)

Bet you thought I was putting Psycho Killer here.

