Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Hello, here is your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/butterfly-inspector

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8637bb50-c880-42d4-81a8-d545c291bfd1?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2hEdited

It’s amazing, when you think about it, they dear ol’ tranq-ed up Hillary had the strength to pillow-suffocate Scalia. I’m surprised Toot-Toot-Tulsi didn’t mention it in the list of her other egregious crimes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
346 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture