Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Supermarket discussion while standing in front of the meat section, man walks up and shakes his head. He said, "I went to get a big family pack of hamburger last week and it was $45, I had to remove hamburger from my grocery list." Meanwhile I was waiting for them to bring out the small packages of ground beef so I could spend five bucks instead of ten. Pork has been cheaper but not by much. I am eating more pasta and less meat nowadays. Eggs are 3.99 instead of 4.99, not exactly a bargain when everything else has nearly doubled in price. Then when I was checking out, the family in front of me (grandparents and a kid) had to put back a couple packages of meat because they didn't have enough money, they had a full cart and reached their limit of $194 they had left in the bank. People going up to the last penny in their account to buy food.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 replies
Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
2hEdited

Rand Paul referred to the drone attacks on boats on the open sea as "extrajudicial killings".

Definition : An extrajudicial killing (also known as an extrajudicial execution or an extralegal killing)[1] is the deliberate killing of a person without the lawful authority granted by a judicial proceeding.

It seems to me that he did all he could to avoid the more precise term, murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
323 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture