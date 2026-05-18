Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

¡Buenos días! Es lunes por la mañana, y aquí tienes some fuckin’ tabs.

Beginning with a message from Spanish leader Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, who is your daddy, we mean padre, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

Which roughly says:

Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, we reaffirm our commitment to a Spain that is free, diverse, and proud of who it is. Equality is not up for debate. Rights aren’t negotiable. And hate never will shape the future of our country. Spain only moves forward when nobody has to hide who they are.

So … yeah.

In other news, there was a giant white supremacist Christian nationalist Handmaid’s Tale hate party in DC yesterday, you might have heard about it.

We are gathered here today because God wants a fuckin’ ballroom for Trump. Awesome, let us pray.

Fuck those creeps, here’s AOC delivering a much more Christian type of message in Montgomery, Alabama, this weekend:

“It is time for the North to PULL UP to the South.”

Read Alabamian Joyce White Vance for more on what happened in Selma and Montgomery this weekend. [Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance]

And more local media on the ground. [Alabama Reflector]

And every damn picture in this post from Justin Jones’s Insta, plus everything he wrote just below:

You guys, Axios bullet point breaking news alert! Is CUBA going to attack AMERICA with DRONES? Yes! Or no! Whichever headline will make you click! Man, fuck Axios, Jesus Christ, if you believe anything those fascist ass-eaters say, you’re a moron. [Newsweek]

And speaking of saying “man fuck them” to other publications, we actually don’t know that we’ve ever said this, and we feel bad even typing it, but … Mother Jones allowed something really bad and just outrageously stupid to go to print.

Sorry if this makes us a Bad Progressive, but we feel like people who attack and try to overthrow democracy need to go to prison for a really long time. And that was written by a very senior person! Anyway, it is wrong, and Jared Polis is a coward and also has weird suckup issues when it comes to power and billionaires. [Mother Jones]

And in continued, JFC, Jared Polis news, this entire thread:

How to say this politely? Just kidding, we can’t say it politely, so we’ll just spit nails over here for a while longer. As Jamelle Bouie said, “seems like jared polis thought this would make him look like an enlightened and humane centrist instead of a dumbass.”

Ayup.

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Louisiana GOP Senator (and actual doctor) Bill Cassidy has lost his primary after withering attacks from Donald Trump, and after losing pretty much all credibility after supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for HHS secretary. You will be shocked to learn that Chris Cillizza has taken the absolute most ass-backwards lesson from that imaginable.

Turns out veterans think it’s pretty fuckin’ gross how Ka$h Patel spent his time at Pearl Harbor snorkeling around American troops’ graves. Is there anyone in the entire Trump regime who can’t find ways to just constantly piss on the troops? It’s remarkable. [Daily Beast archive]

Hey, did y’all hear the incredibly cool thing that happened in Greece, which incredibly cool US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle was able to be part of, for Greece?

Yes, what an exciting day for Greece, the day they got the new McDonald’s, in the mall, in Greece. Finally, some delicious food, in Greece.

Thank you, Kimberly Guilfoyle!

Fuck it, gonna be another week, ain’t it.

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