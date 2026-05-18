Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Itty bitty kitty! Your hed gif info, with moar kittens: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-kittens-life

And the meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/9b3bb2c7-58fa-491d-b68d-7d67db5c1c42

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
4h

Today was shaping up to be a good day. I've just been told my x-eays look great and I've got brilliant flexibility in my ankle (because I'm a good little patients who does all the exercises her doctor tell her to do), and I am allowed to start weight bearing on the ankle again.

Way to kill the positivity, America.

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