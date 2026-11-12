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Mississippi MAZEL.

I … didn’t know they do this!

But I am told it happens more than you’d expect! (War History Online) Still, comparing the two videos, seems like the guy who yelled at Pete Hegseth’s disrespectful group put a little more mustard on it! That’d be weird if an enlisted dude doesn’t looooove Pete Hegseth!

Whole bunch of crazy shit going on in Trump’s DOJ! Most of it got covered by Evan at yesterday’s open thread. But there’s still the threatening this guy with five years to try to get him to give up shit on Ilhan! (Gift link New York Times)

How about ICE, they up to anything exciting lately? How about disappearing thousands of detainees? (Gift link New York Times) And how about this fucker who “hated immigrants” so much he “castigated” his sister for having his little nieces and nephews with a Colombian man (a doctoral student who was here legally, whom dude somehow thought he was better than?), before this fucker killed an immigrant in Maine? This is HIS MOTHER: “‘He is dangerous and should not have weapons,’ Mr. Brouillette’s mother, Susan Bedard, said of her son in a text message to The Times. ‘Believe his victims, not him.’” (Gift link New York Times)

TABS CLEANSE.

Holy wow, The South!

Democrats forgot to listen to Ezra Klein and Matt Yglesias, oh no! And for those of you who were asking yesterday for more Dr. Annie Andrews videos, SER has collected a few for you here. (The Play Typer Guy)

Let’s go back to 2021 and bask in the knowledge that five years later, Stacey Abrams would have given us a ridiculously blue Georgia. (Marie Claire)

How about the state courts, how’d we do there? Very well thank you! (The indispensable Bolts mag)

Democrat MT Rangers, they’re all-inclusive! (Rajesh says no beef upon the grill.) Congrats new Minority Leader SJ Howell, Whip Zooey Zephyr, and the Montana Dems! (Erin in the Morning)

This is very well-said: Break Elon Musk on the fucking wheel. (Defector)

Kathy Hochul helping Zohran Mamdani raise taxes on Wall street :) (The City Reporter)

I would like some gifts for paying my taxes! Detroit, get on this please. (Atlas Obscura)

ETSY FRIENDS! Time to send me links to your pages (on Etsy and elsewhere) with all the wonderful things you make, so’s I can put them up for Your Artisanal Small Batch Hand-Crafted Wonker-Made Or Sold Ethical Consumer Orgy Friday after Thanksgiving! Please don’t send them to me after like Tuesday, Nov. 24, mama wants a day off too! Rebecca at wonkette dot com!

Enjoy our new merch — Wonkette Chat Noir and AOC Our Lady of 2028 — on cups, shot glasses, tanks, tees, totes, and stickers! We are still greatly in need of designs for Handsome Jon Ossoff, Handsome Abdul El-Sayed, and Handsome All The Other Ones. Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com and maybe I will commission YOU! (Wonkette Bazaar)

And Wonkette San Francisco WONKMEET coming MONDAY, NOV. 30, at the Hyatt Embarcadero! Take the escalator UP to the lobby and then find us in the little area behind the restaurant bar! Drinks and snacks are on us 4:30-7 p.m. when we’ve got a hard out to make our plane home, but the other Wonkers will doubtless be waiting around to bullshit with you!

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