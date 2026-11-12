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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

That flat critter in the gif is a slipper lobster. Find out about ‘em here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/slippery-slipper-lobster

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/31177e22-7515-4337-a718-f5437b4ddaaf?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

I'm not a Marine standing over a site of solemn remembrance, but I would totally have yelled "shut up, piggy" at those giggling assholes if I were.

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16 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
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