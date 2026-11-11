Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

Today I interviewed a badass woman veteran for a Nice Times story. This badass is also a lurker. We talked for nearly 2 and 1/2 hours. It was fucking amazing.

And there's a bit of old Wonkette in the one story I focused on.

I laughed and learned so much today; I am loving doing interviews, this was my second one, I plan on doing many more.

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
3h

$1000 from me to the first person who asks Hegseth what was so hilarious.

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