A Maryland GOP Senate hopeful, whose legal name is Ryan Dark White (really?), but who goes by Dr. Jon McGreevey for campaigning purposes, has been arrested for filing a false report claiming that a 10 to 12-year-old child was being forced to perform sex acts on male customers at the porn store where he worked.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office investigated the report when it was filed in April, conducted interviews and "identified the adult male and juvenile female mentioned in the initial complaint," and determined after another interview with White that "at no time were any sex acts performed or offered by any of the individuals in the establishment as reported by White."

There were also no reports from anyone who said they had actually witnessed any of this.

“It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler in a press release. “It is even more appalling, that another individual, who is running for a law enforcement position, would embrace such an obviously false narrative in an effort to gain political traction – nothing more. I am beyond grateful this young girl is safe, but extremely disappointed someone would attempt to discredit and disparage the work of the dedicated men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Child Advocacy Center. Fearmongering and antagonism caused wasted time and energy by our personnel, whose time would have been better served protecting the citizens of Harford County, instead of investigating lies.”

Now, you may be thinking, what was this wonderfully wholesome Republican Senate hopeful doing working in a porn store of all places? Well, in a video interview he did with some guy who calls himself "Richard Citizen Journalist," White/McGreevey claimed that he was working as a porn store shift manager "undercover" for the purposes of exposing child sex trafficking and drug dealing.

In this video (which I do not recommend watching because it's gross), White/McGreevey details what he claims was the adult book store's illicit trade in child pornography, as well as the sex acts he claims were happening in the booths there. He also there were 100 to 200 pounds of drugs somewhere in the building, and that he was poisoned by people trying to stop him from blowing the lid off their child pornography empire.

According to a profile on the Falun Gong-backed right-wing nonsense site The Epoch Times (archived link) White/McGreevey was the guy who originally claimed that anyone wearing a backwards hat at the January 6 insurrection was Antifa, a claim that later appeared in The Federalist.

White/McGreevey, who describes himself as "Lin Wood's Whistleblower," claims to have previously held graduate degrees in physics, mathematics, biology and chemistry from the University of Pennsylvania, and Oxford, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Maryland. He also claims to have previously worked for the Department of Justice under Rod Rosenstein, and that Rosenstein and the Department of Justice "scrubbed online and offline records of his academic achievements and military service," forcing him to go by the name Ryan Dark White instead of Dr. Jon McGreevey.

He also accused Mike Pence, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and others of "sexual impropriety," specifically claiming Pence had a secret sex affair with Nicholas Alahverdian, the guy who accused progressive Utah County, Utah, Attorney David Leavitt of ritually abusing and eating children. He claimed Alahverdian faked his death and ran away to Scotland because of what White/McGreevey said in his deposition with Lin Wood.

In addition to his campaign website, which does not have a lot of information, White/McGreevey has another website where he is primarily identified by his social media handle, @JohnHereToHelp. It hosts interviews he has done with noted QAnon time traveler and former Ohio Secretary of State candidate Terpsehore Maras (aka ToreSays) and Stew Peters, as well as interviews in which Lin Wood or someone else has complimented him in some way.

On Tuesday, White/McGreevey will appear on the Republican primary ballot with nine other candidates hoping to run against Democratic incumbent Chris Van Hollen.

