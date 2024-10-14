image: Flickr

There have been a lot of bizarre conspiracy theories and disinformation going around about Hurricanes Helene and Milton over the last few weeks — that the government created them and controls them, that those who had suffered extreme losses would only get $750 total from the government, AI images of children who don’t exist, etc. etc.

Thus, it was only a matter of time before someone connected at least one of them to the ongoing imaginary fight against imaginary child sex traffickers who keep said children in imaginary underground tunnels. And last week, someone did!

A story has been circulating over the last week or so, among the usual conspiracy wackos, claiming that “white hats” in the US military had captured a child sex trafficking kingpin known only as “The High Horseman,” along with 40 of his “henchmen,” in Asheville, North Carolina. You would think, just looking at some of the tweets, that this information came from a mainstream news story of some sort, from something that any regular person would accept as “real,” but no.

The story, it turns out, comes from a Telegram channel called “Ginger’s Liberty Lounge,” hosted by a lady named Ginger who describes herself as “Ambassador for God's Abundance with the New Earth Alliance God's Daughter of Jubilee,” and is definitely not doing a Judy Tenuta-inspired bit. She dropped this “Gintel,” as she calls it, in a recent audio message, which thankfully has been turned into a press release by one of her minions.

Seemingly unconnected stories surfacing since the Hurricane Helene went through North Carolina, and at the end of last week, a helicopter piloted by a masked individual hovered above a relief area and many supplies were blown around many were destroyed. At first, the meaning was not understood. Rescuers in the Asheville NC area have found numerous bodies of babies floating down the flooded river, plus the remains of people the locals didn't recognize. Many of the adult bodies were also not from that local community.

Spooky! Now, the helicopter thing did happen, sort of, but there was no greater meaning to it. The North Carolina National Guard explained what happened in a statement posted to Facebook: “While attempting to land, rotor wash caused items to blow away from the local distribution set up by a group of civilians in the area. The crew immediately identified the situation, aborted the landing for safety reasons, and departed the area.”

As for the bodies floating down the river? Rescuers in North Carolina actually say that’s bull. People have died, obviously, in the hurricanes, but there are not numerous bodies floating down the river.

But wait! It gets even more blatantly false!

On Tuesday, in Candler NC near Asheville one of biggest human traffickers ever, the kingpin of all time, "High Horseman" was taken into custody along with 41 of his men. He has eluded arrest for 30 years having undergone 18 facial reconstruction surgeries to stay under the radar. According to Ginger, Candler NC is a hotbed of a WICCAN community which is witches, witchcraft and the occult. It turns out the helicopter that was flying low over the rescue site was one of people looking for the High Horseman and he had to fly exceptionally low for facial recognition. The Military confirmed that many of the babies' bodies that were floating in the river weren't from local families, but were from the tunnels, now flooded, where human trafficking has taken place.

Oh good, we’re back to mole children now. What luck! Were they also adrenochrom-ing the children so that the traffickers can live forever?

If you were wondering where Ginger gets her “Gintel,” she explains that she has White Hat sources inside the military who have told her things to pass on to the public. However, in another explanation of the events on October 8, she reveals that at least some of her information has come directly from angels!

On Tuesday, October the 8th, 2024, in Candler, North Carolina, near Asheville, one of the biggest human traffickers of all time the kingpin, called the High Horseman was taken into custody along with 41 of his men. The High Horseman has eluded arrest for 30 years, while having undergone 18 facial reconstruction surgeries to further conceal his true identity helping him to stay under the radar and to stay on the run, eluding arrest. Ginger received confirmation from her Celestial Alliance contacts my Angelic communications, that the high horsemen serviced Diddy as well as many known politicians and elites as he aided them in procuring children to be abused and trafficked. He was known to be the biggest human trafficker in the United States and presumably the entire world due to his vast network he created throughout decades of his treacherous criminal career. The Celestial Alliance also confirmed for me that the High Horsemen has ties to the criminal cartel South of the border as this was explained to me by Archangel Michael.

So incredible that this woman is the only person in the world to have heard of this man! But why?

So, who are you, Ginger, to be getting this kind of information? Well, that's a great question! And the only answer I have is this is God's business, and He has orchestrated all of this. All along, I have just been doing my own thing, plowing my fields for truth and freedom, minding my own business, and God has literally brought the right people in my path as He saw fit. The Celestial Alliance has called me to action and the Military Alliance found me. I did not find them.

Well, that certainly sounds believable. Tell us more!

I am Ginger of the Liberty Lounge and I do have the reputation of being sincere, a straight shooter with integrity as my North Star. I have a reputation of giving out truthful and solid information. I have received numerous shout- outs on the Gematria board from Q-coms and Trump campaign texts, even, when decoded, point to my role in the plan with my name, Ginger, and the descriptions nearby, Ginger, say, pure, truth, teacher, be ready, boom. And the Gematria board even includes my real name, Evelyn and the words nearby are child of God, prayer, and God bless. So, for those who do not know me, I am the real deal, and I do not share BS. For some reason, the White Hats gave me a seat at the table, and I was supposed to emerge for such a time as this. And like Esther of old, I want nothing more than to see the freedom and liberty for my countrymen and for all of humanity.

Well, who can you trust more than a Gematria champion?

The story has been going around for a week — without any reference to the help our gal Ginger received from the angels — and it’s already beginning to take on a life of its own, with various people adding to the legend, expounding on what it means that Asheville supposedly has a lot of Wiccans and pagans, how “high witch” Gloria Vanderbilt must have been involved, how the children were being harvested for adrenochrome, etc. etc., because this is how these things work. It’s like the worst improv show on earth, with all of the “Yes, and”-ing going on.

Hopefully this won’t morph into something bigger and less controllable, but if it does, at least we have our own Gintel on its early evolution.

