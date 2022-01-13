Last Thursday, another prominent QAnoner who insisted that only "idiots" would get the coronavirus vaccines died of COVID-19 in a hospital in Camarillo, California. Cirsten Weldon (it's pronounced like "Kirsten") had tens of thousands of followers on a variety of social media platforms, and even made some videos about Q with Roseanne Barr, so you know she was an important person with lots of insider information that was absolutely true.

Last April, for instance, in a story we somehow missed, Weldon confidently explained that the storm that left millions freezing in Texas was actually a Chinese plot, involving chemtrails, using "weather weapons" on America with the paid assistance of Joe Biden.

QAnon conspiracy theorist Cirsten Weldon claims that Biden was paid billions by China for letting them test out their "new weather weapons" on Texas, which were responsible for the devastating and deadly winter storm in February.pic.twitter.com/oQ5QibWufb — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1617394066

Truly a renaissance conspiracy theorist!

To get a sense of her contributions to the field, we skimmed through just one of her Instagram videos from December — posted sideways, to which we relate — which was full of every conspiracy in the book. COVID itself, Weldon insisted, was simply the flu, but also genetically engineered in China, by Dr. Anthony Fauci, to be full of other horrible deadly diseases that could be easily avoided by taking hydroxychloroquine. But somehow, they were still powerful enough to kill nearly a million people in China as part of Bill Gates's plan to genocide the entire world, from 7 billion to 550 million. China covered up all the deaths with mobile crematoria, which they threw people into before they had even died, and you could hear their tortured screams as they burned to death.



Also, the US has been under a military dictatorship since Donald Trump left office, January 6 was fake and an Antifa trap for Patriots, and Joe Biden isn't president, but just a figurehead who records all his "presidential" speeches from Georgia, not Washington, because the White House is empty now. (So why did China pay him billions?) Oh, and there may be two of him, since a fake Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, everyone knows that. And Adam Schiff personally oversaw the murders of many children for Satanic pedophile rituals, dissolving their bodies in sulfuric acid so there's no evidence of his crimes.

We didn't make a bit of that up , and it all came from perhaps five minutes of skipping around in the 41-minute video. No wonder she was a QAnon star. Oh, gosh, we also completely forgot to mention the part where the government plans to do something nefarious (we didn't go back to check) with the special satellite it used to make that huge container ship get wedged sideways in the Suez Canal. If you are concerned enough to look into it, you have the URL. Hurry before it's taken down, we guess.

Our point is, Cirsten Weldon had quite the career stirring up every possible paranoid conspiracy fantasy, and as Will Sommer reports at the Daily Beast , she took various COVID conspiracy theories to new heights:

Weldon focused on attacking vaccines and other efforts to fight COVID-19, saying in one video that Dr. Anthony Fauci “needs to be hung from a rope.” She claimed the vaccine killed people and even recorded herself yelling at people standing in line to receive vaccines.



“The vaccines kill, don’t get it!” Weldon warned the waiting vaccine recipients in an undated video posted to one of her online accounts. “This is how gullible these idiots are. They’re all getting vaccine!”

Surprisingly, Weldon somehow became ill in late December, and in her final video, posted December 28, she "struggled through her remarks about the coming overthrow of the United States government, coughing and complaining that she was exhausted."

She was hospitalized shortly after, and on New Year's Eve posted a photo of herself to Instagram showing her in a hospital bed, her face covered by an oxygen mask, with a caption saying "Almost died at hospital in CA from Bacterial Pneumonia." She couldn't have had COVID after all, since she said she'd been taking hydroxychloroquine for several years. Sommer says Weldon also

wrote in a post on the social media network Telegram that she refused to take coronavirus treatment remdesivir, calling it “Dr Fauci’s Resmedervir (sic).”

Weldon's death is only the latest of many crusading anti-vaxxers' to make headlines, but this time around, there's a bit of a twist: Beyond the usual Facebook calls for prayers and donations for hospital care or burial expenses, Sommer says

In the face of these deaths, their surviving friends and supporters have started to allege that the dead QAnon figures are being murdered, either because they were refused internet folk remedies like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, or because they were killed by the deep-state to cover up their conspiracy theories.

Again, couldn't be COVID, so maybe it was an anthrax attack, why not? Specifically, some of Weldon's more ardent supporters want the doctors who treated her — or more likely, murdered her to steal her magic bag — to pay for their crimes:

After Weldon’s death, her QAnon allies threatened to pursue violent action against staff at the hospital where she died. Scott McKay, a QAnon personality known as the “Patriot Streetfighter,” said he would publicize the names of doctors and nurses involved in treating Weldon, saying he wanted to “put the fear into these medical professionals” in a Telegram post. McKay proposed the hospital staff be sentenced to death, or be murdered in vigilante violence.



“If it’s not done in a military tribunal then it’s going to be done in the street eventually and not to my wishes,” McKay wrote. “That’s my greatest fear. But if it’s necessary, it’s going to be necessary.”

And yes, the Internet Flying Monkey Brigade responded in its usual charming fashion. On Monday, Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Shane Matthews confirmed that in the hours after Weldon died, St. John's Hospital in Camarillo received at least a dozen threats from anonymous seekers of justice, although he said that his department's investigation couldn't actually establish those making the threats had committed any crimes.

"The threats were more generic and non-specific in nature," Matthews said, and the majority of the threats "expressed anger at the hospital over Weldon's death" but didn't cross the line into the sort of threat that could be prosecuted.

The threats continued over the weekend, tapering off in frequency, Matthews said. The FBI has been contacted and the sheriff's office investigation is ongoing.



"At this point there is no credible threat, but we are keeping it open for the time being until things die down," he said.

Still, it's certainly moving that this woman who inspired so many people to do their own research into what's really going on in this crazy world was sent into the next world as she lived in this: spreading paranoia and inchoate rage.

Just remember: Merrick Garland is a tyrant who targets decent ordinary parents who believe all this crap and merely want to terrorize school boards.

The end.

