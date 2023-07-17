One of the big promises of QAnon, for followers, has long been that there will come a day when those who have been hep to it from the beginning will have to step up and explain to the rest of us all about how the world is run by a cabal of evil pedophiles, many of whom are our favorite politicians and Hollywood stars. This is generally supposed to happen when the mass arrests and executions start and martial law is in effect and we are all distraught, sobbing about how we never thought that Oprah would betray us so — but the denizens of the Great Awakening message board have been very excited to welcome new believers to the fold, courtesy of the “anti-trafficking” movie Sound of Freedom.

It’s been a thrilling time for them, to be sure, largely because they think the rest of us don’t know about the existence of pedophilia or child sex trafficking and are just being exposed to these ideas for the first time ever.

And yet, they have concerns. Because anything, including their new favorite movie, could be a part of the cabal’s evil plan!

First, they are concerned that the film was partly financed by Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim and Paul Mitchell hair care co-founder John Paul Dejoria, both of whom they believe are members of said cabal.

The evidence being given for this is that they are friends with other billionaires and gave money to the Clinton Foundation. Also there is a video of some former Mexican supermodel Gabriela Rico Jiménez wandering around the streets yelling that she saw Carlos Slim’s son eating flesh and also that someone was killing the Queen of England, the Queen of Germany, all the princesses and Mickey Mouse.

And what’s more believable than that?

Primarily, however, the big worry is that Tim Ballard, the subject of the film himself, supposedly recommends microchipping children as a means to keep them safe from trafficking, which would make sense if most of these children were kidnapped from their local Walmart instead of trafficked by friends or family. As much as they love the fact that this movie is “waking people up” to their imagined reality, they are worried that this would allow “the elites” to track their children as well, for the purpose of … something?

On Telegram, one person worried that it was in fact a Catholic/Masonic psyop and that those who spoke out about it being a psyop would be called “okay with sex trafficking,” just as they are claiming that the reason people are criticizing the movie for other reasons are in fact pedophiles who love child sex trafficking. It’s all a trap!

It’s quite simple— they’re are no “good guys”



“Sound of Freedom” is a Catholic/Masonic joint-venture movie (pysop) tasked with desensitizing the masses to human trafficking and peadophilia



You are being programmed to accept that someone is fighting it— when in reality it will always exist



It has existed since the beginning of time



“Whoever steals a man and sells him, and anyone found in possession of him, shall be put to death”

Exodus 21:16



Anyone who speaks out on the movie or the actors involved will be considered “okay with sex trafficking”



Hollywood style mass media manipulation at its finest— Project Mockingbird

Others are concerned that Mel Gibson is a Luciferian and Tim Ballard is a Templar, which is a big deal because these people think they are living The DaVinci Code.

Said it before and will continue to say it— this movie is nothing but a Masonic/Catholic joint venture intended primarily instill fear into parents to in turn convince them to microchip their children Mel Gibson is a Luciferian. Tim Ballard is a Templar with ties to the CIA and DHS Don't get fooled. If the people need a hero one shall be supplied This agenda has already been pushed before. Children of the 1980s went through this, only difference was they just fingerprinted and "ID'd" the kids This is a multifaceted attack and I believe this is just the beginning.

Sure it is.

