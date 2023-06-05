Republican presidential joke candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is hilariously polling above Chris Christie and Tim Scott, recently pledged that he would let his faith guide him if elected president, which will never happen. (Famous last words.) This is pathetic pandering that he spun into the typical rightwing smear against supposed godless liberals who don’t reference religion as much as Republicans, a party that twice nominated Donald Trump and will probably do so a third time. They stick with him more consistently than Trump does with his wives.

The hosts on "Fox & Friends Sunday" added their own evangelical nonsense to Ramaswamy’s gross comments. Taking the lead in religious bigotry, Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed liberals are obsessed with boring old Earth in the here and now while conservatives are focused on the wonderful imaginary world that lies beyond.

“Fox anchor and far-right Catholic Rachel Campos-Duffy provides a perfect example here of reactionary Christians' ignorance of other Christianities and also of the fatalistic worldview which she and so many other fundamentalists embrace” — Matthew Sheffield (@Matthew Sheffield) 1685913566

“For them, where we live right now, this place, Earth is it,” she said. “So everything’s on the line here for them. They think, as you said, they can perfect this Earth. Those of us who have faith don’t believe that, and we believe how we act here determines where we go after. And so we got to behave.”

Her primitive “don’t anger sky god” morality isn’t even internally consistent. If she believes the faithful must “behave” in order to snag a “skip the line” pass in Heaven, wouldn’t that also include how we treat each others on Earth? Right-wingers demonstrate nothing but contempt for the vast majority of God’s supposed creations. They're obsessed with drag queen brunches while global warming is accelerating. I'd invite drag queens over to dance in my backyard if it kept my plants from frying during the next heat dome.

The oh-so-godly Campos-Duffy once whined — on Mother's Day, no less — that "gender-confused" men are apparently too sissified to protect women. She said, "There are plenty of videos of online of, you know, crazy people punching women in the face and then the men around them doing nothing."

Most liberals don’t want to “perfect” the Earth — that’s another right-wing straw man. We'd just like to leave the place in remotely habitable condition for our descendants. Republicans want their kids to dodge the estate tax, and we want our kids to avoid breathing smoke during “wildfire season.” The Christian God is a documented asshole but I don’t think another major extinction event — one that includes us shaved apes — is a mandatory part of God’s immediate plan.

Campos-Duffy continued, "The ends justify the means is sort of the rules for radicals. That’s not how Christians act.”

The Spanish Inquisition, the Crusades, Manifest Destiny, the French Wars of Religion, witch hunts ... I mean, there's almost no point in correcting her because she's so obviously full of crap.

“We’re made for religion,” she said, which is an absurd statement. Humans have brain stems and the capacity for reason. We are geared toward curiosity and asking questions that require more convincing answers than "a wizard did it."

“So if you don’t have a faith, whether it’s Hindu, Islam, Christianity, you’re going to create one. And it could be climate, or it could be yourself.”

Polls show that Democrats are not significantly less religious collectively than Republicans. (Although, Republicans are more certain in their religious views, which is consistent with their positions in general.) Look, Democrats aren’t a pack of raving narcissists. I’m an atheist, but I voted Joe Biden while far-right Catholic Campos-Duffy likely supported Trump — all the seven deadly sins stuffed into one grotesque package.

Campos-Duffy also dismisses giving a damn about the climate as some sort of wacko fake religion, when a spiritual connection to nature is a key theme in many ancient religions. Arguably, living in service to the observable world around you is more practical and noble than worshipping some unhinged mob boss posing as a deity.

“Fox & Friends brings on a professor to say narcissism is "one of the underlying features of a progressive ideology." He says this narcissism manifests itself as "violence, pulling down statues, trying to erase history..." Rachel Campos-Duffy then immediately brings up Rep. AOC.” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1685883419

They also brought on some jerk from Notre Dame who suggested that progressive philosophy in general is rooted in narcissism and psychopathy. He seems reasonably educated, so he's probably at least heard of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. These guys just can't stop projecting.

