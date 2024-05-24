How many people attended Donald Trump’s old-fashioned political wiederbelebung in the South Bronx on Thursday night? Way less than his campaign claims? How weird, old Melon Mussolini and his sycophants are usually so honest about these matters.

Newsweek has a quick rundown. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung claimed 25,000 people attended. A reporter for Newsmax also claimed 25,000 to 30,000. Various Trump sycophants like this dipshit from Turning Point USA claimed “WOW! EVER WONDER WHAT 30,000 PEOPLE AT A TRUMP RALLY LOOKS LIKE?”

WOW! That would indeed be quite a feat, to pull that many people in one of the bluest districts in America, in a city that collectively loathes Donald Trump with the white-hot intensity of a thousand exploding suns.

Anyway, to answer the Turning Point USA dipshit, over 30,000 people at a Trump rally looks a lot like approximately 2,500 people at a Trump rally. Like so:

Either that drone was in high Earth orbit when it snapped that picture, or the Trump people are — heavens! — lying like rugs. That’s a small crowd for a bar mitzvah, let alone a presidential rally.

Honestly, this is the most pathetic Trump rally fluffing we’ve seen since last week, when his campaign pretended that 100,000 people showed up to hear him babble about Hannibal Lecter on a beach in New Jersey, without mention that approximately 99,990 of them were not there for Trump, but rather because it was a beach in May.

Oh hey hey! Remember when Trump sent … was it Sean Spicer? … out to lie with a straight face about the size of his inauguration? It was a whole thing!

The local ABC news station in New York City had an amusing segment with a somewhat harsher assessment of the rally’s turnout:

Compare that with CNN reporter Kristen Holmes, who said the rally had “certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country.” To which the obvious responses are a) 3,500 people in a city of 8 million that has voted decisively against Trump in the last two elections is not exactly evidence of an incipient groundswell of support, no matter how enthusiastically the nuts waved their red MAGA hats around, so we doubt the Democrats are sweating it, and b) if CNN reporters are that thirsty for some excitement in this campaign, might we suggest reporting on — oh, spitballing here — Trump’s public plans to end American democracy? That seems important!

There has been a bit of an uptick in recent days of Trump sycophants talking about expanding their electoral map — Lara Trump has supposedly made noises with her mouth hole about competing in California, but at least she had the decency to not destroy America’s eardrums by singing it — and a rally in the Bronx is presumably part of that strategy. Plus, Pumpkin Pinochet has been cooped up in a courtroom for five weeks and probably needed to get out of the house and get his mind off his potential felony convictions that could get handed down as soon as next week, and there are few places left in New York he can go without being pelted with bags of flaming dog shit.

Hence, a rally in the Bronx, just a short drive from Trump Tower, where you could screen attendees for bags of dog shit and cans of lighter fluid. The campaign could count on its usual right-wing media sycophants to flat-out lie, and it could count on a mainstream outlet like CNN to help launder those lies to its not-insane audience.

At his campaign kickoff in June of 2015, Trump opened by bragging about the “thousands of people” who had turned out to his skyscraper for his big announcement. We were there and so can report that some of the reporters around us in the press pen let out audible scoffs at what we could all see was a giant lie. You’d think in the — God help us — nine years since then, the media would have learned to not give Trump the benefit of the doubt.

Alas.

Share

[Newsweek / YouTube]

Wonkette’s will to live is possible because of our generous supporters!

Care to donate just once?