Weird that the FBI is in possession of a tape that has three extra minutes of Jeffrey Epstein’s cell and yet that wasn’t what they stitched into the “raw, unedited” three-missing minutes “transparency” video they released to the public. Hell of a shit job running your coverup! The truth is these weren’t very bright guys, and things got out of hand. (CBS News)

Joan Walsh would like to talk more about Trump saying Epstein “stole” his workers, including Virginia Giuffre. “Stealing” people from him, that’s a weird thing to say right? (The Nation) Trump saying yeah, he stole Virginia Giuffre, here. (Acyn at Bluesky)

Oh hmmm. Dissecting whether MAGA might move on from Trump post-Epstein:

I have never liked Jonathan V. Last of the Bulwark’s “Cletus voice” that he uses in order to mock low-information voters that he thinks are particularly stupid. This is because I do not think they’re stupid. I think they’re malicious and pretending to be stupid, because we, as a society, are not supposed to hold being stupid against people.

And he shows this by pointing out that the “Procter & Gamble were satanists” shit was started by … Amway lol. More good stuff at link! (Mugged by Reality)

Greg Sargent talked to Jennifer Rubin (that was so funny when she went woke!) about everything about this, and we don’t have to listen because there’s a transcript! (The New Republic)

Hey remember when FEMA concentration camps were fictional, and conservatives were outraged anyway? Well now they’re real, and conservatives are in love. (Reuters)

Rabbis arrested in John Thune’s office, praying for food for Gaza. (HuffPost)

You can think that Israel had the right to respond militarily after October 7, as I did, and acknowledge that as soon as they started blowing up schools and hospitals, that was no longer covered under “just war.” (Was the king of Hamas hiding under the school and hospital? DON’T CARE, YOU DON’T BOMB THE SCHOOL OR THE HOSPITAL.) Now? We’ve been far past any “appropriate” response for more than a year. And here’s this fucking thing. Be warned.

Here from Sen. Chris Van Hollen is the whole interview.

The Pentagon has decided not to throw all our hurricane-tracking satellites in the garbage. So that’s great! And it raises the question of why they were going to do that in the first place, exactly? (Michael Lowry / Gift link Washington Post)

Oh, US had a better deal with the EU before Trump started negotiating his amazing deal? That’s … expected actually. (Paul Krugman)

