Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Your hed gif info and more on everybody's favorite ROUS, the capybara: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/capybaras-and-prairie-dogs

And that ol' meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3022f8f4-1cdc-48c6-8a5b-e910fb1b3779

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5hEdited

I am losing my extra help I was getting to pay for my Medicare Part D. Bye, bye drug coverage. I cannot afford the plan they offered me, it was ridiculous, $40 a month with a $700 deductible and a $20 copay for generics.

I currently take just one drug, buying it through Good RX (without insurance) would cost $15 a month. Fingers crossed I don't need other more pricey drugs.

Insurance is stupid.

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