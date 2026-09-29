Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Oh hey, just checking. Y’all like to vote? OK, well this is a good time to double-check and make sure everything is cool with your registration and your voting plans, and then if there’s anybody you know who needs a nudge, this is the time. Check your state’s regulations, find out when deadlines are, help anybody who might be confused because of redistricting, whatever. It’s getting close to The Time!

OK, some stories, but not many, because we gotta go to a thing where we are helping voters. Enjoy the stories we ration for you!

Ummmm, speaking of voting, would you look at these Florida polls? [Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire]

Sounds like shit has gone hilariously bad with the DOJ’s “investigate the investigators” conspiracy theory against Dear Leader probe down in Florida, the one that’s being overseen by braindead Trump judge Aileen Cannon. You know, where they’re going to figure out who did the Russia Hoax and the Documents Hoax to Donald Trump! It’s Daily Mail but apparently seven or more people just suddenly got up and quit that office yesterday. Imagine we’ll be hearing more on this one very soon. [Daily Mail]

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Asshole Kansas Doctor) is VERY MAD GRR about an ad his opponent Adam Hamilton is running about the way he reportedly would treat his patients who dared to go into debt. VERY MAD GRR! Cease and desist! Cease and desist! That’s a great way to make sure nobody else watches it. [Kansas Reflector / watch the ad here]

Cannot stop laughing. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a campaign ad about “welfare to work” or some shit like that, and MAGA is looosing it, because the star of the ad was a white guy, as opposed to the usual Black woman they’d like to see when they talk about welfare, because of how they’re racists who hate women. This is the ultimate betrayal, for lazy white MAGA loser racist men. [JoeMyGod]

Sure, that story about the Massachusetts lesbian bar mask debacle is very very Portlandia, but if you want something even more ridiculous to make fun of, here is Megan McArdle explaining why the Massachusetts lesbian bar mask debacle means that the “Great Awokening” is over. She begins: “For years, the first thing I did upon awakening was check Twitter to see if I had been canceled. After a quick name search to ensure that there was only the usual amount of frothing denunciation, I could get on with my day.” OK, lunatic. [Washington Post gift link]

Speaking of lunatics:

He said “Income.”

He also denies that he offered to sell weapons to Xi Jinping, which leads us to believe in our original theory, namely that he was just babbling and trying to look cool in front of the big dictator man and has no goddamned idea what’s coming out of his mouth at any given time. [The Hill]

Still speaking of Trump, y’all hear the one about how he wanted to executive decree that all ballots must be sent by certified mail? [ProPublica]

We may have posted this video in tabs before, but that’s fine, you’re getting it again. We personally did not like Chappell Roan all that much when she first hit the scene, but then this song came out where she somehow flawlessly channeled The Sundays and the Cocteau Twins both simultaneously during the latter half, and we were like OK fine.

‘Kay, bye, see you when we see you!

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