We'll try to find something happy or funny for you before we all leave early to go buy cranberries, but until then:

A real piece of shit old white man is in jail in West Virginia following his shooting of an unarmed black 15-year-old. The two had bumped into each other on the street, so William Ronald Pulliam, 62, shot James Harvey Means, 15, twice in the stomach.

The boy died.

Pulliam was not supposed to have a gun because of his domestic violence conviction because he punched his pregnant daughter "in the face several times with a closed fist and kicked her in the stomach."

A neighborhood boy, Tenneo White, 14,

said he’s had run-ins with Pulliam in the past, when Pulliam would “pick on” his younger brother. “One time I went over there to talk to him about it, I said, ‘You’ve got to quit picking on my little brother, that doesn’t look right,’” White said. “He said, ‘Get the [expletive] off my property.’ He said I need to go on with my nappy Latino self. He’s just a real bad guy.” White said he’s called the police about Pulliam before, and was told to avoid the man.

Shockingly -- to Pulliam -- he has not been given bail.

“I’ll lose my job and everything unless I can get out of here,” Pulliam said. “I’m going to have to go on a hunger strike,” he muttered, as he was escorted out of the video conference room by a correctional officer.

Local authorities have asked the federal government to determine if Pulliam should be charged with a hate crime. Considering he went to dinner after the shooting, and then to a girlfriend's house, and then allegedly told police, “The way I look at it, that’s another piece of trash off the street,” we're gonna go with "depends on whether Jeff Sessions is Attorney General or not."

[ CharlestonGazette ]

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