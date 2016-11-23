Wonkette

Wonkette

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Andrei Rublev's avatar
Andrei Rublev
Aug 16, 2023

I see little tufts on the ears. Are they Maine Coons?

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Iron Monkey's avatar
Iron Monkey
Aug 16, 2023

I don't mind the Easter Rabbit--at least he is a real rabbit, unlike that Baby JAY-zuse who never really was anything.

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