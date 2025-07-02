Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Well that’s quite a lede.

A former F.B.I. agent who was charged with encouraging the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to kill police officers has been named as an adviser to the Justice Department task force that President Trump established to seek retribution against his political enemies.

(Gift link New York Times)

What the Senate-passed Big Fuck Bill does to energy/climate/coal/all that shit, plus Lisa Murkowski’s sad attempts at compromise to keep renewables from being ax-murdered: It’s not great Bob! (Heatmap)

US AID shutting down is real REAL bad. Elon Musk, occasionally the world’s richest man, will have murdered many many millions of people. (ProPublica)

OH. HMMM. Trump’s letting MS-13 murder-kingpins go, as a “sweetener” to their pal Salvadoran President Bukele. (Gift link New York Times)

BRB have to go die.

"They were crying in fear. One of the agents at one point lifted up his shirt, which displayed the gun that he was carrying," Mukherjee said. "The 6-year-old boy [with leukemia] was terrified to see the gun. He urinated on himself and wet all his clothing. No one offered him a change of clothing for many hours."

They crossed the border legally, are in the middle of an asylum case, and they’re being held in Texas. And he can’t see his cancer doctor anymore. (Texas Public Radio)

And this fucking asshole, the Danish guy in ICE jail who I wasn’t gonna shit on but that prime directive’s out the fucking prison window.

But from behind bars in Louisiana, the MAGA-supporting [Kasper] Eriksen lays blame elsewhere. The Mississippi resident doesn’t even blame himself for forgetting to file a simple immigration form — according to him, back in 2015 — that led to his arrest. “The reason I’m sitting here is more or less a product of the Biden administration,” Eriksen said during a phone interview from his Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center with the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet on June 12, 2025. “They were the ones who let me go through this process without saying there was a problem. They didn’t keep an eye on it.”

Biden. It’s Biden’s fault Trump put him in jail. These fucking people. (MS Independent)

Hey, you guys like “crops”? Well, durn. (Reuters)

The kid who ambushed and killed Idaho firefighters a Hitler kid? Oh. (USA Today)

ChatGPT giving more people psychosis some more. (Futurism)

Not sure why Detroit Public Schools — and maybe your local school district too? — is acting like we’re going to have the same amount of funding next year as last, because Trump’s already withholding $6.8 billion from K-12 education. (Ed Week)

HEART HUG EMOJI!

I’ve always wondered why New Yorkers were so mad at Bill de Blasio, besides “it seemed like he was kinda complainy about having to keep doing the job.” But he did a lot! You all were so mad! Anyway, what Zohran Mamdani can learn from him. (The American Prospect)

Guys I love green roofs/roof gardens so so so much! (Anthropocene)

45 things to do with peaches. BRB making 45 things. (A Taste of Home)

What time is it? It’s time to IM-PEACH!

